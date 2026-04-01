How BRICS put India in a tight spot: Iran and UAE-Saudi clash puts Modi govt in tension

BRICS Summit 2026: India assumed the BRICS chairmanship in 2026. It is a position of honour for the country. Hosting the annual BRICS summit is an important opportunity, but the ongoing war the Gulf region has made the task far more complex. The challenge comes from the fact that BRICS members are split on the military confrontation between US-Israel alliance and Iran. Tehran is pushing one side, while the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia stand on the opposite side.

Organising the summit and issuing a joint declaration that mentions the military activity in the region has become a delicate balancing act for the Modi government.

Iran and UAE-Saudi demands

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According to reports, Iran is calling on BRICS to condemn the US-Israel’s attacks. As the chair of the group, India has received repeated requests from Tehran to take a firm stand. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are resisting this approach. They want BRICS to pass a resolution against Iran.

India has avoided giving any public response to either side, leaving the group in a tense standoff.

Understanding BRICS

BRICS is a powerful group of major emerging economies. It began with five countries, but after expansion, the group now has 11 members. The original name comes from the first letters of Brazil (B), Russia (R), India (I), China (C) and South Africa (S).

The expanded membership now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia. BRICS aims to promote trade, investment and development among its members.

While the United States often views the forum as a challenge to the dollar, the group now represents roughly 41% of the world’s population and contributes about 37% of global GDP.

The 18th BRICS summit

India will host the 18th BRICS summit. It took over the chairmanship on January 1, 2026, and has already launched the official “BRICS 2026” website and logo.

New Delhi is emphasising its digital models, including UPI and Aadhaar, as examples for other member nations. Security cooperation is another focus, with India pushing for stronger cross-border action against terrorism.