How China is combating against deadly Coronavirus!

Beijing: The outbreak of Novel-coronavirus/COVID-19, which erupted in Wuhan has spread to almost 31 countries, including the US, UK, India and the Philippines. This deadly virus has killed more than 2000 people so far, while thousands have got infected and are being treated in various hospitals.

Wuhan, the capital of central China's Hubei province, is the epicenter of the virus, with most of the deaths have been reported from this region only, and majority of people who either belong to this province or came in close contact with the locals for some reasons also have been affected by this lethal pathogen. It is also noticeable that many of those who died were already struggling with some kind of illnesses or their immune system wasn’t that strong.

The rapid spreading of the virus and the surge in the number of deaths is really a big headache for the Chinese government as well as the leading World health body. A delegation of the WHO officials reached China recently to assess and monitor the situation, possibly more efforts will be made to counter the epidemic internationally thereafter. However, China is receiving full support from the World Health Organization and the United Nations. Both these prestigious institutions have praised the Chinese government for taking proactive measures to contain the deadly virus.

During the time of outburst of the virus, I was holidaying in India, after watching the scary news, many questions began to arise in my mind. It felt like the situation in China was very frightening, and my relatives and friends advised me not to go back. So I talked with my colleagues in Beijing regarding the situation, they assured me that things are under control in the capital city. After landing in Beijing on January 28th, I found the roads were empty with very less traffic, but the situation wasn’t as dangerous as it was being told. I have been living in China for almost 10 years, I can say without any doubt that Chinese government takes good care of the health and the lives of its own citizens.

The news of the outbreak of Coronavirus shook the China and the entire world. It was indeed the time of celebration and joy for 1.4 billion Chinese people because Spring Festival week was just about to begin. As we know the lunar New Year is considered a very special festival for the Chinese people, so they go back to their hometowns to celebrate the festival with family. In this period, all the big metro cities like Beijing, Shanghai & Guangzhou become almost empty. This time, due to the virus, all the people trapped wherever they went. Usually by the end of the festive holidays, people would return from their hometowns.

Moreover, the entire government machinery and citizens of China are trying their best to tackle the dangerous virus, various measures have been taken by the government so far. Hospitals are overwhelmed with the patients particularly in Hubei province, so the government agencies took no time to build the two hospitals which are having the total capacity of about 2500 beds, while many small square shaped hospitals have also been constructed.

Undoubtedly China is leaving no stone unturned to curb the epidemic, which has already spread beyond its boundaries. Central government of China has sent a large number of army personnel, doctors and nurses from various places across the country to Hubei. Thousands of doctors and nurses are engaged in treating the patients round the clock. In addition to it, the mammoth task of inventing the vaccine for the elimination of this virus is going on vigorously at the national and international level, but it may take a few months.

Earlier in the last week of January, China imposed ban on traveling of people, which restricted the movement of Chinese citizens between and within the cities. At the same time, the train services and the bus services were also stopped. According to the Chinese government, the purpose behind the lockout was to minimize the risk of spreading of the virus. Meanwhile, the movement of the commuters is also being monitored, temperatures are being taken through thermometer guns at the entrance of each and every community, shopping malls. Thermal screening is must at the train stations, airports and other important public places.

While most of the companies across the country remain closed even after the Spring festival holidays. Although few offices opened few days back, still the employees have been told to work from home.

Schools & colleges are also following the same rule. Teachers are allowed to take online classes in view of minimizing the loss. The Beijing Education Committee has established a digital school to help the students in this difficult period.

The rumours of shortage of goods and rising prices also spread in Chinese markets at the beginning of the crisis. But I can say that almost every essential item is available in the big supermarkets, and the prices are little bit higher than before. The Chinese government has ensured that prices do not go up in the market and supplies are adequate. Strict measures are being taken against those who are violating the government orders. But there is definitely a big shortage of masks, for this surgical masks, gloves and suits are being imported to China from many countries. Many nations have also come forward including the neighbor India to give china a helping hand by sending the consignment of medical supplies.

Not to mention that China is apparently suffering heavy economic losses due to the ongoing lockout over the past several weeks, but the Chinese authorities say that the priority is to prevent the epidemic and protect the lives of citizens.



The experts unanimously agree that China has shown far more transparency than the SARS epidemic of 2003. The Chinese government seems very serious to tackle the deadly pathogen. Even Chinese Prime Minister Li keqiang himself is leading this entire campaign against the COVID-19. The President is also constantly monitoring the condition. However, the situation in Hubei province is still critical and the local government is being blamed for the negligence. Recently the central government has ordered a high level inquiry against the people responsible for it. Several big officials, including the mayor of Wuhan have been removed till now.

As the outbreak continues there are a lot of rumors and mis-information going around in social media. One such obnoxious hoax on coronavirus was that China is seeking permission to kill more than 20 thousand patients. But the Chinese authorities have totally rejected this rumour. It is alleged that some western countries including America are spreading such rumors to malign China’s image.

China is blaming the social media for spreading rumors, which has become a tool to spread such rumors against China in this difficult time. Recently the fact check report of the world's prominent news agency AFP has confirmed that the news of killing of more than 20 thousand peeople is a fake news. The agency said that the news of seeking the permission of Supreme Court to kill the citizens in China is baseless.

According to AFP there isn’t any truth in this matter, as well as the Supreme Court hasn’t given any such decision.

Undoubtedly, its not a time to raise questions, discriminate Chinese people or spread rumors, this is the crucial period to get united to save the lives of Chinese and people who are affected with the virus from other parts of the world. Because viruses or epidemics do not see the geographic boundaries.

(The writer works with the China Media Group, living in China since 2009. He has also written a book named, “Hello Cheen”.)