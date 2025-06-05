How China’s Strengthening Navy Matters And Why The World Should Worry

New Delhi: Forget the days when China was just a continental giant. Today, it is dreaming in deep blue. From rusted Soviet leftovers to high-tech steel beasts, the dragons’ navy is undergoing a transformation – one that is setting off alarm bells from Washington to Tokyo.

It started quietly, almost like a bluff. An old Soviet carrier, the Varyag, bought from Ukraine under the pretense of turning it into a floating casino. Fast-forward to today, that same ship, renamed Liaoning, is the pride of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN). Add the Shandong, its second carrier, and now whispers of four more, including nuclear-powered ones. The message is loud and clear – China is not playing games anymore.

A fleet of six carriers by the 2030s is not a naval vanity project, it is a geopolitical weapon. This is not only about flags on decks. It is about full-spectrum control in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. As ex-PLA Navy officer Wang Yunfei revealed, this setup allows China to have at least two carriers deployed at all times while others undergo refits or training.

From Taiwan Strait standoffs to South China Sea flashpoints, Beijing could soon launch multi-theater operations simultaneously even without blinking. These floating fortresses will let the country flex military muscle thousands of miles from home, without needing foreign bases.

Aircraft carriers are only as good as the jets they launch. China knows this, and it is going stealth. Meet the J-35B – a sleek and folding-wing stealth fighter that eerily mirrors America’s F-35. The aging J-15s will soon be sidelined. The future is stealthy, silent and lethal.

The J-35B can carry more fuel, more firepower and vanish from radar. It is a flying middle finger to the West’s naval dominance. Add to that China’s expanding anti-ship missile network and rapidly advancing drone capabilities. China is not merely strengthening its navy, it is building a nightmare for its rivals.

Not About Defense But Control

China says its carriers are for “regional stability”. But history tells a different story. Aircraft carriers are offensive tools. They are about power projection, global presence and strategic dominance.

From the Persian Gulf to the Horn of Africa, Beijing is quietly expanding naval bases and port deals. Djibouti was just the beginning. Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Cambodia, they all are pieces of a bigger puzzle – which is maritime encirclement with Chinese characteristics.

What Will the West Do?

The United States still boasts the world’s largest carrier fleet. But China is catching up fast, and it is not waiting for permission. While Washington debates budgets, Beijing builds hulls. If unchecked, China’s carrier fleet could soon be parked near global chokepoints, patrolling trade routes and rewriting the rules of naval warfare.

So, the real question is not whether China can dominate the oceans. It is whether anyone will stop them before they do.