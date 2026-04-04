How did Iran nearly take down an ‘untouchable’ F-35? The night a tiny missile exposed hidden weakness of US stealth icon

US-Israel-Iran War: The F-35 Lightning II has long been marketed as nearly untouchable. This fifth-generation stealth fighter was built to slip past enemy radars, enter hostile airspace and dominate the skies without being noticed. But in the early hours of March 19, 2026, the perception was broken. A small Iranian missile came dangerously close to one of the world’s most advanced fighter jets and damaged it badly enough to force an emergency landing, even though it was not a direct hit that could have destroyed the aircraft into a fireball.

Security analysts across the world are now trying to understand how it happened, how Iran managed to target an aircraft that even some of the world’s most sophisticated air defence systems struggle to detect and what exactly happened during those tense seconds in the skies.

The aircraft built to avoid detection

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II is one of the most expensive and technologically advanced fighter programmes ever built. The United States invested more than $100 million per aircraft to develop a stealth platform, which is capable of slipping past enemy radar systems and neutralising air defences.

The jet’s design is built around stealth. Its shape deflects radar signals, while radar-absorbing materials reduce detection further. The result is a radar footprint so small that even million dollar and powerful air defence systems such as the S-300 and S-400 often struggle to lock onto it. The radar signal does not bounce back to the source.

Over eight years of combat operations, the F-35 built a reputation for operating without being directly targeted by enemy fire. But even the most advanced systems come with vulnerabilities.

The hidden weakness

The beat (F-35) uses a single Pratt & Whitney F135 engine, one of the most powerful fighter engines in service today. But that immense power produces extreme heat, particularly when the aircraft operates at high performance levels. This heat becomes a detectable signature, and that is where Iran appears to have looked for an opening.

Instead of relying on radar, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reportedly used an Infrared Search and Track (IRST) system. These systems scan the sky for heat emissions rather than radar reflections. Because IRST systems do not emit signals of their own, they are passive and difficult to detect.

At around 2:50 am (Iranian time) on March 19, the system reportedly picked up the intense heat signature from the F-35’s engine. The pilot had no indication that the aircraft was being tracked because the IRST system silently operates.

The missile that waits

The weapon believed to have been used in the encounter was the Iranian-linked 358 missile, which is also known as SA-67. It is described as a loitering surface-to-air weapon that searches for targets using infrared or optical sensors. It can stay airborne and look for heat signatures before moving in on a target. It behaves like a hybrid between a missile and a loitering drone.

Instead of immediately chasing a target like conventional missiles, the missile flies slowly and patrols a designated area in a figure-eight pattern. It has its own optical and infrared sensors that allow it to independent detect aircraft. Once it identifies a heat signature, it moves in.

The 358 missile can also receive guidance from ground-based infrared sensor networks. This creates a layered detection system that does not rely on radar signals.

Seconds to react

Despite the lack of radar warning, the F-35 is equipped with a Distributed Aperture System. This setup uses six infrared cameras to provide the pilot with a 360-degree view around the aircraft. When the missile’s rocket motor ignited and produced heat, the system detected it and triggered an immediate warning in the pilot’s headset.

At that point, the pilot had only seconds to act.

The aircraft was pulled into a high-G evasive manoeuvre to disrupt the missile’s tracking. At the same time, the jet released flares meant to create false heat signatures. These glowing decoys are meant to lure heat-seeking missiles away from the aircraft.

The tactic worked, but only partially.

The missile diverted toward the flares but still flew dangerously close to the aircraft. Once inside its lethal radius, the missile detonated mid-air. The blast did not result in a direct hit, but the shockwave and high-speed fragments damaged the aircraft. Reports suggest the explosion stripped portions of the stealth coating and affected flight control systems. Despite the damage, the pilot managed to execute an emergency recovery.

A glimpse of changing warfare

The encounter showed how modern air combat continues to evolve. Iran’s approach is believed to have used passive detection and a slow-moving missile that waited for the right moment instead of chasing the target.

The incident showed that stealth technology is powerful, but emerging detection methods continue to challenge even the most advanced aircraft.

Security analysts now see the event as a sign that modern warfare increasingly involves unconventional solutions rather than only expensive radar systems.