/How Donald Trump made over $1 billion from crypto after becoming US president

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump earned more than $1 billion from cryptocurrency-related ventures since returning to the White House, according to his mandatory financial disclosure for 2025 that was released on June 30. The 927-page filing shows that Trump now earns more from crypto than from his real estate business.
As per the disclosure, the US president earned $635 million in royalties from the Trump meme coin, which was launched just days before he took office. The token has lost much of its value since then, but the royalties have generated enormous returns.
He also disclosed making more than $500 million from the World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency company founded by his sons and the children of his special envoy, Steve Witkoff.
The filing further shows that Trump continued to earn millions of dollars through real estate holdings and products carrying the Trump brand.
The White House has rejected criticism that the president is using public office for personal gains.
Trump’s latest financial disclosure shows an increase from the previous year. In his 2024 filing, he reported income of more than $600 million.
White House officials emphasise there is no conflict of interest. They say Trump's businesses are held in a trust managed by his sons.
White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said President Trump had proudly made America "the crypto capital of the world”.
In a statement, she said, “Neither the President nor his family have ever had a conflict of interest and they never will.”
She added, "President Trump and his administration act only in the best interests of the American people. Anyone claiming otherwise is repeating the same false story that the Democratic Party and traditional media houses have pushed for the past decade.”
Trump himself has previously argued that federal conflict-of-interest laws do not apply to the president.
His position on cryptocurrency is a major change from where he stood a few years ago. In 2021, he described Bitcoin as a "scam" and warned that it could become "a disaster waiting to happen”.
Three years later, during his presidential campaign, he promised to turn the United States into "the crypto capital of the planet”.
One of his early moves after returning to the White House last year was signing an executive order supporting “responsible growth” of the cryptocurrency industry.
Trump's approach to personal wealth stands apart from previous presidents. Jimmy Carter put his peanut farm into a blind trust before becoming president and George W. Bush sold his stake in the Texas Rangers before entering the White House.
The financial filing shows that Trump's crypto income outpaced revenue from his property business. His Mar-a-Lago club in Florida generated nearly $77 million, and his Doral golf resort brought in $122 million.
He also earned more than $30 million each from his golf properties in Bedminster, New Jersey, Jupiter, Florida and Turnberry in Scotland.
The disclosure lists income from several other business ventures. Trump received $4.7 million in royalties from Trump-branded watches. He also made money through the sale of Trump Bibles, shoes, perfumes and guitars.
First Lady Melania Trump reported earnings of $10.7 million from a licensing agreement related to her documentary released last year. She also earned $6 million from NFT sales, which involve digital images and online assets that can be bought and sold.
Trump further declared $86.5 million from legal settlements. The list includes $16 million from a case involving ABC, another $16 million from agreements with CBS Broadcasting and CBS Interactive, $24.5 million from Meta, $22 million from YouTube and $8 million from X.
The White House says most of that money will go to a non-profit organisation supporting Trump's planned presidential library or maintaining parks in the Washington, DC, area.
According to Forbes, Trump's net worth has risen to about $6 billion from $2.3 billion in 2024. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index places his fortune at $7.6 billion.
Since returning to office, the US president has taken a friendly approach towards the crypto industry, while businesses connected to his family have launched their own digital tokens.
The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission appointed by Trump is also seen as supportive of the industry. Since taking office in April 2025, Paul Atkins has moved away from the tougher enforcement strategy followed by his predecessor.
Last July, Trump signed the GENIUS Act, saying it would help make the United States "the undisputed world leader in digital assets”.
His annual disclosure runs to more than 900 pages, making it one of the most detailed financial filings ever submitted by an American president. By comparison, former President Joe Biden had filed an 11-page disclosure during his final full year in office.
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