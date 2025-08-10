How India Can Defeat U.S. Tariff Strikes; Iran Offers Friendship, Formula To Check Trump

Tehran/New Delhi: Iran has moved to position itself as a key ally for India at a moment of escalating trade friction between New Delhi and Washington. The move comes days after U.S. President Donald Trump slapped a 50% tariff on selected Indian goods in retaliation for India’s purchase of Russian oil. The measures have driven U.S.-India tensions to their sharpest level in years.

Iran’s response has been swift. In a direct outreach, Tehran has offered New Delhi discounted oil supplies, fresh investment opportunities and expanded cooperation in high-value sectors. The proposal carries clear geopolitical undertones, offering India an economic lifeline that bypasses Washington’s leverage.

In an interview with English daily The Pioneer, Iran’s Ambassador to India, Dr. Iraj Elahi, said that platforms like BRICS give New Delhi the tools to blunt the impact of U.S. tariffs. He suggested that trade in local currencies could reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar and build economic resilience.

He cast India and Iran as natural partners in what he called an “Asian century”, urging a full revival of energy trade between the two nations.

Tehran’s message is calculated. India stopped importing Iranian crude in 2019 under pressure from U.S. sanctions, but Elahi said Iran is “fully ready” to resume shipments at competitive prices.

He described the relationship as one of trust and history, highlighting that both nations maintained ties even during the most restrictive sanction periods.

The timing is significant. By extending this offer as Washington tightens trade pressure on India, Iran is openly challenging the effectiveness of U.S. sanctions.

Elahi dismissed Trump’s criticism of Indian companies engaging with Iran, calling it a fear tactic that no longer carries the same weight. “The United States cannot wage economic war against the entire world,” he said.

Beyond oil, Tehran is pitching India opportunities in manufacturing, technology and strategic trade, areas that could give both countries a stronger footing in the Global South.

Elahi’s closing message to Indian policymakers was unambiguous: Iran seeks deeper, more open and long-term cooperation, with India as a central partner.

This alignment, if pursued, would test Washington’s ability to contain Iran’s influence and could reshape the balance of economic alliances in Asia.

For the United States, the Iran-India opening is a potential breach in the sanctions wall.