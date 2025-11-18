How India Cost France 90 Rafales; Could Ukraine Deal Deliver Same Blow? Find Out

Paris: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is on a shopping spree for fighter jets. In the past 30 days, he has signed two letters of interest for the purchase of 250 modern fighter aircraft. A few days ago, he signed a letter of interest with Sweden to acquire 150 Saab Gripen-E fighters. If this deal is finalised, Kyiv will become the largest operator of Gripen-E aircraft in the world. The number of Gripen E/F jets in Ukraine would surpass even Sweden, the country that manufactures them.

Ukraine could also buy 100 Rafales from France. On November 17, Zelensky signed another letter of interest with French President Emmanuel Macron for the purchase of the SAMP/T next-generation air defense system along with 100 Rafale fighter jets. If this letter of interest turns into a formal agreement, Ukraine would become the largest foreign operator of Rafales. It would surpass the United Arab Emirates, which signed a deal in December 2021 to buy 80 Rafale F4 variants for nearly $19 billion.

Questions remain whether Ukraine can convert letters of interest for 250 fighter jets into actual contracts in just 30 days.

What Is A Letter Of Interest?

Ukraine’s letters of interest for 250 advanced fighter jets have grabbed headlines, but they do not constitute formal agreements. They carry no binding obligation for either side. A letter of interest reflects political intent, not a final purchase or sale. Either party can back out at any stage.

Signing it is easier than finalising a deal. For instance, Ukraine’s current LOI with France broadly mentions a commitment to supply 100 Rafales over 10 years. It does not include details on price, delivery schedule, financing or whether Ukraine will pay from its own funds or through European solidarity programmes.

Unanswered Questions

The letter of interest does not clarify whether the deal includes weapons packages or fighter pilot training. It does not mention technology transfer, offset conditions requiring the buyer to source parts locally or how many aircraft will be delivered ready-to-fly versus assembled in Ukraine.

How India Cost France 90 Rafales

In 2012, India selected 126 Rafales from France after a decade-long Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) competition. Eighteen aircraft were to be delivered ready-to-fly and 108 to be manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in India, with extensive technology transfer and offset clauses.

India issued a letter of intent to Dassault Aviation to start detailed negotiations for the final contract.

Why India Didn’t Buy All 126 Rafales

Pricing disagreements, industrial offsets and weapons integration guarantees created deadlocks between the Indian Air Force and Dassault. The Rafale manufacturing firm refused to take responsibility for the performance of the aircraft produced at the HAL.

Negotiations dragged on. Meanwhile, the Indian government changed in 2014, and allegations of corruption surfaced over several defense deals signed by the previous government.

Final Deal With France

The Modi government cancelled the original 126-Rafale deal in 2015. Subsequently, a government-to-government agreement allowed India to purchase just 36 Rafales ready-to-fly.

As a result, France incurred a loss of approximately 90 fighter jets that were originally planned for India.