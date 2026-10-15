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How Iran-backed Houthis are building advanced missiles using Chinese components - capable of striking Israel, Saudi Arabia

Iran-backed Houthi rebels are reportedly developing advanced ballistic missiles modelled on Iran’s Kheibar Shekan, using components shipped from China, potentially giving them the range to strike targets across Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 08:36 AM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 08:36 AM IST
How Iran-backed Houthis are building advanced missiles using Chinese components - capable of striking Israel, Saudi Arabia
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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