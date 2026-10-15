/How Iran-backed Houthis are building advanced missiles using Chinese components - capable of striking Israel, Saudi Arabia

Iran-backed Houthi rebels are developing advanced ballistic missiles capable of striking targets across Saudi Arabia and Israel, using components shipped from China, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.
An investigation by Conflict Armament Research (CAR), an organisation that tracks weapons and their supply chains in conflict zones, found that the weapons under development appear to be modelled on Iran’s Kheibar Shekan missile. The precision-guided ballistic missile is capable of manoeuvring to evade air defence systems.
A missile based on the Iranian design could have a range of up to 1,200 miles, potentially placing all of Saudi Arabia and Israel within its reach.
The development comes amid an intensification of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, escalating tensions over a blockade led by Riyadh. The attacks, along with Iran’s continued strikes on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, have contributed to rising oil prices and prompted US President Donald Trump to accuse the Houthis of behaving “very badly” in a post on his Truth Social platform.
How Chinese components could enhance Houthi missiles
The Conflict Armament Research (CAR) report draws on information provided by Yemeni authorities in July, following the interception of two shipments in the previous year. According to the report, missile-related equipment had been concealed among other goods.
The seized items included custom-made metal components for the missile’s motor and airframe, along with fins designed to stabilise it during flight. Investigators also identified components associated with a solid-propellant rocket motor from the Kheibar Shekan missile series.
Authorities also seized testing equipment, tools and raw materials, including ablative material designed to shield parts of a missile from the extreme heat generated during flight.
Shipping documents provided to Conflict Armament Research (CAR) identified a Chinese precision-metal manufacturer that describes itself as a specialist in custom aerospace components. However, the report did not disclose the company’s name.
While some of the imported components may have civilian applications, others were specifically designed for missile use, raising questions about how the equipment was sourced and supplied.
First unveiled in Tehran in 2022, the Kheibar Shekan is a relatively low-cost, mobile, precision-guided missile. Its ability to alter its trajectory and make interception more challenging allows it to evade air defence systems more effectively than conventional ballistic missiles.
China’s expanding role in Houthi supply networks
The latest findings highlight the growing network of overseas suppliers supporting the Houthis’ weapons programme.
According to UN reports and data compiled by arms experts, Chinese companies account for the largest share of seized goods destined for the group. The data also indicate that most suppliers of drone components sanctioned by the United States over their alleged links to the Houthis are based in China.
The Houthis, who are subject to a UN arms embargo and designated as a terrorist organisation by the United States, have expanded their commercial ties with China and other suppliers in recent years.
Last year, the US accused a Chinese company of assisting the group in carrying out attacks on American vessels in the Red Sea.
Beijing has maintained that it respects the UN ban on arms sales to the Yemeni faction. However, distinguishing between civilian and military applications remains a key issue, as some goods imported by the Houthis can serve both purposes, while others are specifically designed for weapons systems.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.