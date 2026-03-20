How Iran conflict turns into billion-dollar opportunity for US? Explained

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the ongoing conflict involving Iran has triggered widespread concern among regional nations. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is reportedly expanding American arms sales in the region.

As tensions grow in the region, Gulf nations have turned to the United States for advanced defence equipment. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the defence deals of US with several Middle East nations:

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In response, the US has approved arms deals worth over $16.5 billion with key regional players, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, and Jordan.

The UAE is set to receive the largest share, with deals valued at approximately $8.4 billion, followed by Kuwait at $8 billion, and Jordan at $70 million.

The defence package includes advanced missile defence systems, radar technologies, and counter-drone capabilities.

Notably, the US has approved the sale of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system to the UAE, designed to intercept and destroy ballistic missiles mid-air. Additional equipment includes counter-drone systems, air-to-air missiles, and upgrades for F-16 fighter jets.

Kuwait, meanwhile, is expected to acquire one of the world’s most advanced air and missile defence radar systems. Interestingly, the scale of Kuwait’s purchase reportedly exceeds its annual defence budget.

The US State Department fast-tracked these deals, citing emergency conditions, and bypassed congressional approval. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the decision, stating that immediate action was necessary given the security situation.

A report by The Wall Street Journal suggests that an additional confidential arms deal worth $7 billion has also been approved for the UAE. This reportedly includes Patriot air defence systems and Chinook helicopters, taking the total value of US arms sales in the region to over $23 billion.

Between 2021 and 2025, the US accounted for 42 per cent of global arms exports, far ahead of competitors like France. The Middle East remains the largest buyer of American weapons.