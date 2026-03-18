How Iran is avoiding isolation despite blocking Hormuz, and not backing off from war: Tehran’s Diplomacy explained

US-Iran war: The United States and Israel have assassinated many senior leaders of Iran, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, Ali Larijani, Gholamreza Soleimani and Ali Shamkhani. However, Iran has refused to flinch and vowed revenge. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has clarified that Tehran’s political system remains strong as it doesn’t depend on any single person.

The war has entered its 19th day, and the Middle East remains embroiled in tensions with Iran targeting US sites in the Gulf. Iran has also launched fresh attacks against Israel, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Jordan. Notably, the Gulf nations have urged Trump to complete the mission as soon as possible, as tensions have sparked global uncertainty.

While Iran is almost alone in the conflict, with little help it’s receiving from Lebanon, Tehran has made moves to avoid the diplomatic isolation.

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Raising The Issue In United Nations

Iran's top diplomat in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, has said that the UN must address attacks against Iran. Bahreini also insisted that Tehran's strikes on neighbouring Arab countries are focused on US targets. He also termed the US-Israel-led attack on Iran a grave violation of the UN Charter and said the UN, including the Human Rights Council, had a legal responsibility to respond.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council has passed a draft resolution seeking a halt in attacks on Gulf nations by Iran. The resolution called upon Iran to immediately halt its attacks on nations like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Jordan, saying they breach international law and pose a serious threat to international peace and security.

Message to Gulf Nations

US President Donald Trump admitted that he was shocked at Iranian retaliation and did not expect Tehran to attack Gulf nations, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait. "They weren't supposed to go after all these other countries in the Middle East," Trump told reporters.

However, despite attacking US military facilities and oil hubs in the Gulf, Iran has conveyed that it did not wish to attack Gulf nations and its attack will be only against US facilities/sites and against the neighbouring countries, which will allow the US to use their land against Iran. Amid this, Qatar also urged Iran to halt the attack on Gulf nations and called for dialogue to end the war.

Keeping India, China Friendly

Despite blocking the Strait of Hormuz and regulating the vessel movement through the channel, Iran has allowed Chinese and Indian ships to pass through the Strait. India has been in constant touch with Iran and its leaders. It has also called for dialogue to end the war. China has taken a similar stand, criticising the US and Israel-led attack against Iran.

Avoiding Isolation

Critics feel that Iran is basically avoiding diplomatic isolation by sending a message that it also wants an end to the war. They say that by attacking Gulf nations, Iran has sent out a message that if it’s attacked, the whole region will burn along with it. According to analysts, these pressure tactics may prolong the war but may eventually work in favour of Iran in the long-term. Countries like India and China hold crucial positions globally and may help during the negotiations, feel experts.