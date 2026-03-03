How Iran is fooling US, Israeli Air Defence Systems - The deception revealed

US-Iran war: When the United States of America and Israel launched a coordinated assault against Iran on February 28, the preparation for a war was intense. The United States has surrounded Iran from most of the sides as it has bases in most of the Middle East countries. The United States maintains a significant military presence in countries surrounding Iran, forming a strategic ring across the Gulf and wider Middle East. In Qatar, the Al Udeid Air Base serves as one of the largest US military installations in the region and hosts forward operations of US Central Command.

In Bahrain, the US Navy operates from Naval Support Activity Bahrain, which is home to the U.S. Fifth Fleet and oversees naval operations in the Persian Gulf. In Kuwait, major facilities include Camp Arifjan and Ali Al Salem Air Base, both key logistics and air support hubs.

The US also operates from the United Arab Emirates, particularly at Al Dhafra Air Base, which supports aerial surveillance, refuelling, and combat missions. In Iraq, Ain al-Asad Airbase is one of the largest American installations, alongside other facilities used for regional operations. Additionally, in Jordan, the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base supports U.S. and coalition air activities.

Together, these bases provide airpower projection, naval security, intelligence gathering, and logistical support, positioning US forces strategically around Iran and key maritime routes such as the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. Notably, the US has equipped these nations with its air defence systems like THAAD and Patriot, while Israel has Iron Beam and Iron Dome air defence systems to protect from Hamas or Iranian missiles. Despite these preparations, the Iranian missiles and drones have managed to hit targets in Dubai, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Jordon, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar. The Iranian missiles have hit US facilities in these nations.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran has claimed targeting United States military bases in several countries. It claims that while dozens of US soldiers were killed, hundreds of US troops were injured. However, America has denied the claim. Iran's IRGC also said that it has destroyed the main command building of a US air base in Bahrain during a drone and missile attack early Tuesday. It said 20 drones and 3 missiles struck the Sheikh Isa base, also setting fuel tanks on fire.

With Iranian hypersonic missiles hitting Israel and other Middle East countries, the questions are being raised how Tehran managed to bypass the coveted ADS of the US and Israel. Notably, Iran has devised a deception plan to fool the enemy ADS. Many videos doing the rounds on social media show that Iranian missiles are escorted by shadow drones. While the drones become a target of the Air Defence System missiles, the Iranian missiles hit the target on the ground. Iran is also using armed drones to hit US consulates and targets in the UAE and Bahrain.

Iranian missile attacks in recent years have shown that advanced air-defence systems like THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) and the MIM-104 Patriot are not foolproof. Iran has used combinations of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones to attack Israel and the US bases. Iran also fires a barrage of missiles at once towards targets and thus, the Air Defence Systems fail to intercept a large number of targets at once due to their limitations. This makes interception difficult.