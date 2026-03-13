How Iran's BRICS plea tests bloc unity after attacks on member states

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed West Asia tensions with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar Friday, updating him on post-US-Israel strikes and urging BRICS support, as New Delhi stressed regional stability and cooperation.

Iran, being one of the newest BRICS members, called for the bloc’s cooperation in maintaining regional stability. But along with Iran, BRICS has other diverse members, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

India holds the BRICS chairmanship in 2026, it is at a crossroads regarding Gulf tensions as it navigates member states' cooperation and domestic stance with the rising global fuel crisis.

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Aragchi’s BRICS plea

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi held a telephonic conversation with EAM S Jaishankar to address the escalating Gulf crisis and broader geopolitical developments, and urged enhanced BRICS cooperation for global stability.

According to an Iranian readout, Araghchi briefed Jaishankar on the latest developments after Tehran's description of US and Israeli attacks, along with their effects on regional and global stability. He emphasised Iran’s resolve to uphold its “legitimate right to self-defence.”

Aragchi urged international and regional organisations to condemn what Iran called "military aggression against the country" and underscored BRICS' key role in bolstering global stability.

Escalating regional attacks

Viewing from a wider perspective, West Asia flare-up pits BRICS peers, with countries involved in the ongoing tensions.

Looking at the expansion of the bloc, the members include orignal five, Brazil, Russia, China, India, South Africa, along with recent additions including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Indonesia, and Ethiopia.

Three members of the BRICS bloc are currently involved in the tensions in conflicting positions. The conflict started off between the US-Israel and Iran, but quickly escalated as a regional tension with Tehran launching retaliatory strikes within the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, and Kuwait.

The UAE hosts key US military assets, including airbases, while Saudi Arabia aligns closely with the US-Israel axis through defence pacts.

Attack on member states

From a broader geopolitical lens, the ongoing West Asia crisis reveals stark intra-BRICS tensions, pitting newer members against each other amid US-Israel strikes on Iran.

Iran is attacking Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while Russia and China are condemning Israel-US attacks on Iran, the differing stance fracturing the bloc's "strategic solidarity."

Tehran calls its strikes "legitimate self-defence" under UN Charter, hitting only US military bases like CENTCOM sites, not Gulf countries directly.

UAE and Saudi Arabia label it unprovoked aggression, which led to UNSC Resolution 2817 on March 10, 2026. The resolution condemned Iran in a 13-0 vote, with Russia and China abstaining.

BRICS test for Unity

The greater picture here looms on the BRICS collective stance with the growing Gulf crisis. Member states directly involved in strikes have maintained individual approaches rather than a collective stand, reflecting their strategic ties and priorities.

India maintains cautious silence, prioritising de-escalation, Gulf partnerships like the UAE, and regional stability.

Russia condemned US-Israel attacks as aggression, backs Iran's self-defence narrative, aligning with its anti-Western axis.

China opposes strikes diplomatically but abstains on UNSC Resolution 2817 against Iran, balancing anti-US rhetoric with Gulf economic interests.

Brazil maintianed neutral and low-profile, focusing on multilateralism without taking sides in the conflict.

Intrestingly during the 12-day Israel-Iran war that erupted in June last year, the BRICS bloc swiftly declared US-Israeli attacks on Iran a “violation of international law.”

With Araghchi’s call for a BRICS stance on regional stability, urging solidarity during his Friday talk with Jaishankar, the bloc faces a critical test.

During the 12-day war, BRICS condemned the attack on Iran, but there have been no statements from the bloc as of now after the US-Israel aggression against Iran.

With no reactions coming in this time, the alliance might have angered Tehran further.

Though BRICS unity is vital, differences are expected in a diverse multilateral group; the focus remains on multilateralism, peaceful dispute resolution, and the Global South's unified voice.

Iran's plea highlights fractures, as newer members like the UAE and Saudi Arabia back condemnations of Tehran, undermining the group's credibility as a counterweight to Western influence.

This discord questions BRICS' ability to protect members or forge strategic autonomy.​







