How Islam’s Law Of Mercy Gave Time A Kerala Nurse On Death Row In Yemen; Meet The Mufti Who Made It Happen

New Delhi: On what was to be the darkest day for a nurse from Kerala, an unexpected ray of hope came from thousands of miles away. Nimisha Priya, who had been sentenced to death in Yemen for the murder of loca business partner, had her execution halted just hours before it was to take place. At the centre of this dramatic turn was a quiet but powerful intervention by India’s Grand Mufti, Sheikh Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar.

A native of Kollengode in Kerala’s Palakkad district, Nimisha left for Yemen in 2011. She worked as a nurse in the capital, Sanaa. Like many others from India’s nursing diaspora, she hoped for a better life for her family. But her journey soon spiralled into something far more tragic.

In 2014, her husband and daughter returned to India due to the worsening civil war and financial struggles. She stayed behind, hoping to continue sending money back home. She partnered with a Yemeni national, Talal Abdo Mahdi, to open a clinic required by local law for foreign medical professionals.

But that partnership soon became a prison. Mahdi allegedly forged documents to falsely claim he was married to her. He then seized her passport and reportedly subjected her to violence and drugging. In desperation, Nimisha tried to retrieve her documents by sedating Mahdi in 2017. But the dosage turned fatal. In panic, she and a female colleague dismembered his body and hid the remains in a water tank.

She was arrested soon after. In 2020, a Yemeni court sentenced her to death. The country’s Supreme Judicial Council upheld the verdict in November 2023. And the execution was scheduled for July 16, 2025.

Enter the Grand Mufti

As Nimisha’s family scrambled for legal help, diplomatic intervention hit a wall. India has no official diplomatic ties with the Houthi-controlled region of Yemen, where she is imprisoned. The Indian government admitted as much to the Supreme Court, stating that there was “nothing much” it could do.

But far from the legal corridors, an elder statesman of Islamic jurisprudence quietly stepped in. Sheikh Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, also known as the Grand Mufti of India, began reaching out to Yemen.

Faith and Compassion Over Borders

Sheikh Kanthapuram contacted Islamic scholars in Yemen directly. He pleaded for humanity. He urged them to explore a path rooted in Islamic principles – ‘Diya’ (blood money) instead of capital punishment.

“In Islam, instead of killing, there is also a practice of giving Diya (compensation). I requested them to accept Diyaat as the party is ready here for it. There are talks going on about whether my request has to be accepted,” the Grand Mufti told ANI.

He did not know the victim’s family personally. Still, he extended himself across oceans.

“Islam has another law. If the murderer is sentenced to death, the family of the victim has the right to pardon. I do not know who this family is, but from a long distance, I contacted the responsible scholars in Yemen. I made them understand the issues. Islam is a religion that places a lot of importance on humanity,” he told reporters.

Scholars Respond, Execution Deferred

The scholars whom Sheikh Kanthapuram reached out to responded with urgency. They met. They deliberated. And they acted.

“After I requested that they intervene and take action, the scholars met, discussed and stated that they would do what they could. They have officially informed us and sent a document stating that the date of execution has been postponed, which will help facilitate the ongoing discussions,” he said.

He did not stop there. “I have also informed the Central government about the discussions and the process. I have also sent a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office,” he added.

The document, in Arabic, was shared by him on Instagram. It stated that the death sentence scheduled for July 16 had been postponed “until further notification” following a directive from the Attorney General of Yemen.

What Lies Ahead

The halt in execution is not an end. It is a moment of breathing room. Nimisha’s family is now hoping to reach a settlement through the concept of Diya, recognised under Yemen’s Sharia law. Reports suggest the family is prepared to offer Rs 8.6 crore as blood money to the victim’s relatives.

Officials in India have been in touch with the prosecutor’s office and prison authorities in Yemen throughout the ordeal. But it was the voice of a religious leader that broke through the diplomatic impasse.

Who Is Sheikh Kanthapuram?

Sheikh Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar is a towering figure in South Indian Islamic scholarship. Born in Kerala, he is the president of the All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama. His moral authority extends well beyond the subcontinent. He is known for balancing theological purity with a deep empathy for real-world human suffering.

His role in the Nimisha’s case is an example. He wielded no political power. He made no loud demands. Yet his appeal, grounded in faith and compassion, created a pause in what had seemed inevitable.

A Life Saved For Now

For Nimisha’s mother and daughter in Kerala, this moment is nothing short of a miracle. They know that the fight is not over. But for now, the gallows have been pushed back.

And it was a scholar from their own state who gave them that chance.