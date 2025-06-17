The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran have shattered a long-standing global narrative — which is the “Muslim Brotherhood”, this is the ideological narrative that all Muslim nations stand united under the banner of religion. The myth of Islamic unity has once again been exposed, as the Islamic world remains largely inactive while Iran faces military aggression.

While Islamic nations have issued formal condemnations of the Israeli attack, none have stepped forward to provide real military support to Iran.

In today's DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing editor of Zee News have analysed how the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict burst the Muslim Brotherhood's narrative.

Pakistan, which once claimed to stand with Iran, is now playing the victim card, citing fears of escalation. The Shehbaz Sharif government in Pakistan, already weakened by India’s Operation Sindoor and dependent on IMF loans, is in no position to join a war.

The biggest shock, however, comes from Turkey — a nation that often projects itself as the leader of the Islamic world. Reports by the British daily Middle East Eye suggest Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was informed about the Israeli strike in advance by the US, and advised not to interfere. Erdogan’s silence implies either a fear of upsetting the West or a strategic wait for Iran’s weakening, allowing Turkey to emerge as the region’s dominant power.

Even Afghanistan’s Taliban government issued only a cautious statement, highlighting regional stability without any action. With nations like Turkey, Pakistan, and the Taliban prioritizing self-interest, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) remains a silent observer. The Islamic world, once vocal about India’s actions, is now silent as Iran burns.

This latest conflict has once again revealed that Islamic solidarity is more rhetoric than reality — a hollow slogan often used, but rarely followed in practice.