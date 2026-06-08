How Israel-Iran fresh escalation is an attack on Trump's war exit plan | DNA decodes

June 8 marks two months since a ceasefire came into effect in the Middle East. However, after two months, a new phase of the conflict has erupted, with both Iran and Israel launching attacks against each other.

The renewed hostilities have raised concerns not only about regional stability but also about US President Donald Trump's exit plan from the ongoing tensions. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the fresh escalation between Iran and Israel:

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Iran-Israel tension escalation

The latest round of tensions began on Saturday (June 7) when Hezbollah fired rockets into northern Israel.

In response, Israel struck a Hezbollah command center in Beirut, Lebanon. The attack reportedly killed two people and injured eleven others.

Hours after the Israeli strike in Beirut, Iran launched approximately ten ballistic missiles toward Israel. Iranian officials described the attack as a "trailer" and warned that stronger action would follow if attacks on Hezbollah continued. Israel claimed that all incoming missiles were intercepted and that no damage was caused.

Israeli airstrikes on Iran

Following the fresh tensions, President Trump reportedly spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and urged him not to retaliate.

However, Israel proceeded with airstrikes targeting military sites in western and central Iran. The strikes hit locations in Tabriz, Isfahan, and Tehran, targeting air defense systems, radar installations, and petrochemical facilities. The images showed a petrochemical complex burning after the attacks.

Iran responded by launching additional missiles toward Israel as a warning. Reportedly, the missiles were not aimed at major targets. At the same time, Houthi rebels in Yemen also fired missiles toward Israel, which were intercepted.

Warnings of wider conflict

Iran warned that any further attacks on Hezbollah would trigger a stronger response. Tehran stated that future attacks on Beirut could result in coordinated action from multiple fronts, involving Iran, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen.

The Houthis also threatened to resume attacks on ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea and warned of efforts to block the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a strategically important maritime route for Israel.

Trump calls for restraint

Despite the renewed fighting, US President Trump continued to push for de-escalation.

Trump said that both Israel and Iran should immediately stop their attacks and that both sides desire a ceasefire. He stated that final-stage peace discussions were ongoing and that restrictions would remain in place until a final agreement was reached.

Oil prices rise

Although no major damage has been reported in either Israel or Iran so far, the renewed conflict has had an immediate impact on global energy markets.

Crude oil prices had risen from $70 per barrel to $126 per barrel during earlier phases of the conflict, then eased to around $92 per barrel after hopes of a ceasefire emerged.

On June 7, crude oil was trading near $92 per barrel before the latest escalation. Following the attacks, prices reportedly climbed to around $97 per barrel. U.S. crude oil prices also rose from about $89 to more than $93 per barrel.

Israel's economy remains stable?

Despite the conflict, Israel's economy has shown resilience. Inflation reportedly rose only slightly, from 1.8 per cent in January-February 2026 to 1.9 per cent in March-April 2026. Unemployment increased marginally from 2.7 per cent to 2.8 per cent during the same period.

While Israel's stock market fell by 2–3 per cent amid the latest tensions, investors reportedly viewed the decline as temporary rather than a sign of broader economic distress.