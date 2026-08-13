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How long can Iran keep fighting US? Limits of its missiles, economy and Hormuz explained

Iran’s ability to sustain the conflict will depend on its missile production, economic resilience and access to oil revenues. The longer the war lasts, the difficult it may become for Tehran to secure a favourable deal.

Written ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 02:48 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 02:48 AM IST
How long can Iran keep fighting US? Limits of its missiles, economy and Hormuz explained
Image Credit: (Photos: Reuters via ANI)

About the Author

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar is a senior sub-editor at Zee News English with more than 14 years of experience in journalism. He specialises in politics, policies, data science, international affairs, internal security, strategic studies and environmental reporting, and is known for his strong editorial judgement and clarity-driven storytelling. Over the years, he has worked across some of India’s leading media organisations, including Daily Bhaskar, Firstpost, India Times, National Herald and Outlook, contributing to both field reporting and newsroom desk leadership roles. He has extensively covered three Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, delivering on-ground political insights and data-backed analysis. His work in political and conflict reporting has earned him professional recognition and industry awards. Backed by a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, he contributes to the production of accurate, contextual and impactful journalism that helps readers understand complex national and global developments with clarity and confidence. He can be reached out at tarique.anwar@india.com.

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