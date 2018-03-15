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How many nuclear weapons China has compared to US and Russia; how fast it is increasing its arsenal

China keeps its nuclear policy under secrecy while maintaining a stated position of self-defence and no first use. Reports say its arsenal has increased in recent years, with further build-up and modernisation of its missile systems.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 03:09 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 03:19 AM IST
How many nuclear weapons China has compared to US and Russia; how fast it is increasing its arsenal
Image Credit: DF-5B intercontinental ballistic missiles. (Photo: Reuters)

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