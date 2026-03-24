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NewsWorldHow much salary do you really need for a New Zealand work visa? What every foreign worker must know
NEW ZEALAND WORK VISA

How much salary do you really need for a New Zealand work visa? What every foreign worker must know

Authorities advise all applicants to verify the wage threshold for their specific visa category before submitting their application. Let’s understand it is.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2026, 02:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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New Zealand Work Visa: Foreign workers looking to take up jobs in New Zealand need to be aware of the country’s work visa rules. Securing a visa requires meeting several conditions, and one of the most crucial is the wage threshold. This determines whether a job offer qualifies for a particular visa category and whether the worker is eligible to apply.

The wage threshold is essentially the minimum salary that a foreign worker must be offered for a visa to be granted. Immigration authorities use this benchmark to check if a job meets the requirements of a specific visa pathway. Every visa type has its own salary requirement, and officials calculate the eligibility based on the hourly wage offered by the employer. If the offered wage meets or exceeds the threshold, the job is considered valid for visa purposes.

The wage threshold is usually linked to the country’s average salary. As average wages change, the threshold is updated regularly. Officials calculate it using hourly pay rates expressed in New Zealand dollars, and the applicable rate depends on the visa type and the date of issuance.

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Several visa categories are subject to these salary conditions. This applies to visas like the Accredited Employer Work Visa, Work-to-Residence, the Skilled Migrant Programme, as well as visas for seasonal workers, fishing crew members, spouses of foreign workers and some special jobs.

Authorities advise all applicants to verify the wage threshold for their specific visa category before submitting their application.

Understanding this rule is essential for anyone planning to work in New Zealand. Meeting the wage threshold is not only a formality. It is an important step that can decide whether a foreign worker’s job offer will translate into a valid work visa.

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