How Nepal swept by RSP storm; What Balen Shah’s stand is on India

Kathmandu: Nepal witnessed a political transition as Balen Shah and his National Independent Party (RSP) leaders defeated established leaders, including former Prime Ministers KP Sharma Oli and Prachanda. The RSP secured a landslide victory in the House of Representatives, exposing the waning influence of the country’s traditional political powerhouses.

Analysts describe Shah’s party’s decisive win as a redefinition Nepalese politics apart from a change in leadership.

From beats to the helm of power

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Shah’s rise from rapper and structural engineer to prime minister-designate captivated both Nepali voters and international observers. He used his practical expertise and innovative outreach methods to appeal to the people. Prominent among them was his use of social media platforms to engage directly with youth of the country.

Supporters credit his tenure as Kathmandu’s mayor, where he implemented data-driven urban management and strict enforcement against illegal encroachments, for demonstrating his commitment to tangible results.

Critics, however, are wary of his unconventional path and describe some of his approaches as authoritarian, referring to the clashes with human rights groups over enforcement actions during his mayoral term.

Nepal’s diplomatic balancing act

As Shah prepares to assume office, questions about his foreign policy are taking centre stage. His past comments on India and other regional powers have drawn scrutiny, prompting analysts to examine how a leader with limited formal diplomatic experience will handle relations with Nepal’s influential neighbours.

India is keeping a close watch on Nepal, highlighting the need to maintain ongoing development cooperation and ensure stability in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nepal on holding successful elections and showed readiness to work with the new government to strengthen bilateral ties and advance economic and social progress.

Generational change in Nepali politics

Shah’s victory is regarded as a symbol of generational change, where younger and socially connected leaders are transforming the political arena.

By challenging the long-standing dominance of traditional parties, he has demonstrated that a combination of professional expertise, grassroots engagement and media savvy can redefine political influence.

Observers suggest that the RSP’s success may encourage other emerging leaders to adopt similar approaches and rely on data-driven governance and citizen interaction to gain legitimacy and popular support.

Balen Shah’s ascendance is more than a political win; it shows the potential start of a new era in Nepalese politics, where unconventional leaders rise to power, challenge established norms and attempt to balance domestic priorities with the demands of a complex regional diplomatic environment.

All eyes now turn to how Shah will consolidate his mandate, govern effectively and manage Nepal’s relationships with India, China and the wider international community.