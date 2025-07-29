Indian Parliament undertook a marathon debate on Operation Sindoor with both, the opposition parties and the treasury benches, involved in a political slugfest. The Opposition parties focused on key points like - response to US President Donald Trump's ceasefire claim, Pahalgam intelligence failure and whether India lost any aircraft or not. On the other hand, the government responded befittingly to these charges with PM Narendra Modi making a concluding speech soon after Rahul Gandhi's verbal barrage.

While the whole nation was listening to their elected leaders, the neighbouring Pakistan was also ready to grab the narratives that suited their agenda. For Pakistan, it was yet another chance for them to use political differences between Indian political parties for their own propaganda.

How Pakistan Reported Rahul Gandhi's Speech

"Indian opposition assails Modi in parliament for failures in Pak-India conflict" - reads the headline of Dawn.com. The news site further reported that Indian opposition parties 'assailed' Prime Minister Modi for 'failures in the Pakistan-India four-day conflict' during Operation Sindoor. "Rahul Gandhi challenges PM Modi to state that neither did Trump broker a ceasefire, nor have any of India’s planes been shot down," said the report. The news outlet quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying that 'not a single country has condemned Pakistan' after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Chidambaram's Speech Echoes In Pakistan

'Chidambaram pokes holes in Modi's Pahalgam narrative' - reads the headline of Express Tribune. The report further said, "A senior leader of India's Congress party dealt a severe blow to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government narrative, saying that there was no proof that the assailants, who carried out the Pahalgam attack on April 22, had come from Pakistan." The news outlet quoted Chidambaram as saying that the Government of India is yet to present any evidence that those who attacked Pahalgam had come from Pakistan. "These terrorists may be local. Why are you assuming that they came from Pakistan?" said the report quoting Congress MP Chidambaram.

Operation Sindoor Debate

Both houses of the Indian Parliament - the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha - took up a debate on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan-backed terrorists had shot dead 26 people on April 22 in Baisaran in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. To avenge the killings, the Indian Army had launched Operation Sindoor on May 6-7 when the forces targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.