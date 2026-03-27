By Air Commodore Retd AS Bahal

The Iran war is not a sudden eruption but the culmination of several decades of U.S.-Iran hostility, rooted in coups, revolutions, nuclear disputes, proxy battles and American involvement. The 2026 Iran War, commenced by the U.S. and Israeli air strikes on politico-military leadership, quickly escalated into a regional conflict with global ramifications.

Iran, facing overwhelming Western military power, turned to its strategic partners Russia and China for support. While neither Moscow nor Beijing engaged in direct combat, both nations have provided critical assistance that allowed Iran to resist longer than anticipated. This paper explores the nature of Russian and Chinese support, offering examples from the conflict and analyzing the broader geopolitical implications.

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Conduct of Iran War

US and Israeli strikes since February 28, 2026 attacks killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, defence minister, IRGC leaders, Intelligence chief, Iranian nuclear facilities, and military and police installations and destroyed Iranian naval assets. The US expectation that the initial leadership strikes will demoralize Iranian political structure and the people will come on the streets did not happen, in fact it united the Iranians to fight American and Israeli hegemony.

Israel also targeted the South Pars gas field, one of the largest in the world, and seven oil refineries, severely damaging Iran’s energy exports. Additional strikes killed senior Iranian military, police and Basij militia officials, and hit civilian areas in Tehran, causing around 1500 deaths. U.S. further attacked Iran’s Qeshm Island desalination plant, disrupting water supplies for local populations and on Kharg island, from where Iran exports 90% of its oil.

Meanwhile, Iran, which had clearly stated before the commencement of hostilities that it would expand the war into a regional conflict and close the straits of Hormuz, did just that by attacking US bases in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan and Qatar and closed the Straits of Hormuz. Iran’s retaliation after oil refineries and gas infrastructure attacks by Israel, has been equally severe. It launched missiles into several Israeli cities killing civilians and coordinated rocket fire through Hezbollah in Lebanon. This has resulted in Israel fighting on two fronts.

In the Gulf, Iran struck Qatari LNG facilities, Saudi Aramco’s SAMREF refinery, and refineries in Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain, igniting fires and disrupting global energy supply. These attacks have driven oil prices up nearly 60% to $112-116 a barrel coming down after Trump’s 5 day pause. In essence, U.S. and Israeli strikes aim to decapitate Iran’s leadership and cripple its economy, while Iran’s counterattacks target Israel’s cities and Gulf energy hubs, whilst keeping the Straits of Hormuz closed. This tit-for-tat escalation has transformed the conflict into a regional war with global economic consequences. Whilst the US and Israel have caused significant death and destruction in Iran, they have not been able to attain their stated goals of regime change in Iran, seizing 440 kg of enriched Uranium and limiting Iran’s long range Ballistic Missile capability.

On the other hand, Straits of Hormuz remains closed, and energy prices worldwide have spiked. The US efforts to rope in European and Asian nations such as Japan and South Korea have been met with cold response as they feel that the war was started by Trump and Netanyahu without taking them along and it is not their war, however, they are suffering for it.

Russia and China’s Role

Russia has reportedly provided Iran with data on U.S. military positions, enabling them to undertake and anticipate strikes more effectively, especially regarding the position of US aircraft carriers and US military personnel in different bases in the Gulf. Further, Russian officials have consistently condemned U.S. and Israeli attacks, framing them as violations of international law and sovereignty. Economically, Russia has continued energy and arms trade with Iran, reinforcing its resilience against Western sanctions. However, Russia has avoided deploying troops or engaging directly, wary of escalating tensions with the USA and NATO.

Intelligence and Cyber Support

Russia’s most significant contribution was intelligence sharing. Russian satellites and surveillance systems provided Iran with real-time data on U.S. troop movements in Iraq and Israeli air operations. This intelligence enabled Iran to launch precise missile strikes, such as the March 2026 attack on U.S. bases in Erbil, which inflicted notable damage on American logistics hubs (Katzman, 2026).

Additionally, Russian cyber units reportedly assisted Iran in disrupting Western communications. Cyber intrusions targeted Israeli radar systems, briefly affecting their air defences during Iran’s missile barrages (Clarke, 2026). Iran had also sent psychological warfare messages on Israeli citizen’s phones to demoralize them.

Arms and Military Cooperation

Russia had supplied Iran with advanced weaponry, including S-300 and S-400 air defence systems and electronic warfare equipment for drones. During the war, Moscow expedited spare parts shipments and provided help to Iran to maintain these systems under heavy attack (Cordesman, 2026).

Strategic Caution

Despite its support, Russia avoided direct military engagement as it feared escalation into a NATO confrontation and instead framed its involvement as defensive aid to a partner under attack. Russian officials emphasized that their assistance was consistent with international law and Russia even offered mediation to the USA by offering to keep the Iranian 440 kg enriched Uranium that could provide an honourable exit to the USA.

China’s Role

Diplomatic Mediation

China positioned itself as a balancer, calling for restraint and stopping of hostilities. Although these efforts failed to produce any tangible

result, they underscored China’s ambition to be seen as a responsible global power (Xinhua, 2026).

Economic Lifelines

China continued importing Iranian oil despite U.S. sanctions, providing Tehran with critical revenue. These imports were facilitated through yuan-based transactions, bypassing the dollar system and undermining Western economic pressure (Downs, 2026). Iran was also helped by USA permitting Iran to sell its oil at sea.

Material Assistance

China supplied spare parts for Iranian missile systems and drones and limited logistical aid, helping Iran maintain operational capacity. For example, Chinese components helped restore Iran’s Shahab-3 missile batteries, allowing continued attacks on Israeli bases (Fulton, 2026). China has also given advanced anti-shipping missiles to Iran to assist in closure of the Straits of Hormuz.

Examples of Russia and China Support in Action

Iran claimed to have struck the USS Abraham Lincoln in March 2026 using missiles and drones, though the United States denied the carrier was seriously damaged. Intelligence input for Iran’s operations came primarily from Russian military surveillance and Chinese commercial satellite firms, which tracked the U.S. naval movements and shared geospatial data that helped Iran plan its attacks.

Iran used Russian intelligence inputs to target U.S. air and naval bases in Iraq, demonstrating Russia’s direct impact on battlefield outcomes. Chinese spare parts enabled Iran to repair missile systems, sustaining its capacity to strike Israeli positions.

Risks and Limitations

Escalation Risk: Both Russia and China carefully calibrated their support to avoid direct confrontation with the U.S.

Global Polarization: The war deepened divisions between Western powers and the Russia-China bloc, accelerating multipolarity in global politics.

Strategic Implications

For Iran

Russian intelligence and Chinese logistical support allowed Iran to sustain its defences longer than expected, complicating U.S. and Israeli military objectives.

For Russia

The war provided Moscow an opportunity to challenge U.S. military supremacy indirectly, reinforcing its role as a counterweight to Western power.

For China

Beijing reinforced its image as a responsible global power, balancing support for Iran with diplomatic mediation to prevent escalation. China is now rapidly filling in the geo-political space, which is being vacated by the USA due to various actions of its President since he came to power.

For the West

The involvement of Russia and China raised concerns about a new axis of resistance against U.S. and Israeli influence in the Middle East, accelerating multipolarity in global politics. Yet, the only way Iran can reduce trust deficit is for Russia and China to play a major role in mediation so that cease fire can be achieved.

Conclusion

Russia and China’s assistance to Iran in the 2026 war was strategically cautious but geopolitically significant. Russia’s intelligence support and China’s diplomatic backing allowed Iran to resist Western military pressure without escalating into a global war. Their involvement underscored the emergence of a multipolar world order, where U.S. dominance is increasingly contested by coordinated, though restrained, actions from rival powers. Russia and China are the only two countries that Iran can trust in mediation.