How Russia’s Evolving Strikes Threaten Ukraine’s Energy Needs This Winter

Kyiv: Russia has shifted its tactics in Ukraine, attacking the country’s critical energy infrastructure. Analysts say this new strategy involves coordinated drone and missile strikes on power stations, transmission lines, heating plants, natural gas mines, pipelines and underground reservoirs. The attacks are designed to degrade electricity and heating capacity ahead of winter.

Recent strikes used hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles simultaneously. Most drones have been modified to fly faster, at higher altitudes, and dive sharply to avoid interception. Missile software updates allow erratic courses, evading advanced Western-supplied air defences, including US-made Patriots.

A drop in interception rates, from 37 percent in August to six percent in September, has been observed, demonstrating the effectiveness of the modifications.

Targets are selected for maximum disruption. Energy facilities, including power stations and natural gas delivery points, are struck repeatedly.

The experts said Russia’s intent is to create regional deficits in power generation and transmission, leaving civilian populations vulnerable during winter.

The strategic modifications mark an evolution from earlier tactics. Previously, attacks were less sophisticated and often partially mitigated by Ukrainian defences. Now, the combination of faster drones, unpredictable missile trajectories and precise targeting increases the likelihood of successful strikes.

Russian planners are reportedly optimising the timing and coordination of strikes. Regional experts described the October 10 attack on a key Kyiv power station as a demonstration of this new operational model. The strike involved hundreds of drones and missiles in a concentrated assault on multiple cities.

They highlight that Russia’s focus extends beyond immediate destruction. The strikes aim to impose long-term strain on repair and restoration efforts, creating a prolonged vulnerability in energy and gas infrastructure. This is a deliberate attempt to weaken resilience before the coldest months.

The strategy reflects a learning curve. Each new assault incorporates lessons from earlier failures. Analysts say the evolution of drones and missile tactics, combined with selective targeting of critical infrastructure, represents the most sophisticated phase of Russia’s campaign against Ukraine’s energy systems to date.