How strong are Gulf militaries against Iranian missile attacks?

Gulf Military Strength: Since the United States and Israel began striking Iranian targets, Tehran has been retaliating by launching barrage of missiles on Gulf countries hosting American military bases. Let’s take a look at military capabilities of the countries under attack (Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates).

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has the largest military in the region. In 2024, its defence budget was $80.3 billion, making it a major power in the Middle East.

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Riyadh’s strength is its air force, which has over 300 modern fighter jets, including F-15 Strike Eagles and Eurofighter Typhoons. It puts the kingdom ahead of neighbouring countries. Advanced air-defence systems like the Patriot-based Peace Shield, a range of missiles and drones further bolster its capability.

On land, the army operates American Abrams tanks and modern armoured vehicles, while its navy is expanding to protect maritime routes and energy assets.

Despite its budget and hardware, Saudi Arabia is heavily dependent on foreign technology. It sources most of its equipment from the United States, the United Kingdom and France.

According to the 2026 Global Firepower Index, Saudi Arabia ranks 25th among 145 countries with a power index of 0.4473. The index evaluates military strength based on personnel, air force, navy, logistics and economic resources.

Kuwait

Kuwait has emerged as a growing military power in the Gulf. With a 2024 defence budget of $7.79 billion, the country ranks 76th on the Global Firepower Index with a score of 1.716.

Compulsory military service here applies to men aged 18-35. Kuwait’s army has around 367 battle tanks, while the air force operates 131 aircraft, including 50 fighters such as F/A-18 Hornets.

To address rising drone and missile threats, the desert nation has continually modernised its air-defence systems and air force capabilities. Strong strategic partnerships with the United States and the United Kingdom play a an important role in training, technology transfer and security cooperation.

United Arab Emirates

The UAE has emerged as one of the most advanced and capable militaries in the Middle East, with around 63,000 troops. Its 2024, its defence budget was $22.75 billion. The country ranks 54th on the Global Firepower Index with a score of 1.0188.

The UAE has participated in regional military campaigns in Yemen and Libya, as well as international operations against ISIS. Equipped with F-16s and Mirage 2000s, its air force is its main strength that is supported by advanced air-defence systems such as Patriot and THAAD.

Continuous investment and partnerships with the United States, France and the United Kingdom have kept the UAE at the forefront of regional military modernisation.

Bahrain

Known as the Bahrain Defense Forces, Bahrain’s military focusses on maintaining a technologically capable and modern force despite its small size.

Its air force is considered its strongest unit. The country ranks 75th in the 2026 Global Firepower Index. It initially acquired F-16 Fighting Falcons, including the modern Block 70 variants, and its navy operates US-built Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigates.

Bahrain uses M60A3 tanks. Its defence budget is around $1.75 billion, and much of the force relies on foreign contract personnel. Bahrain’s biggest strategic advantage is hosting the US Fifth Fleet headquarters, making it an important military hub in the Gulf.

Qatar

Though small in population, Qatar has built a technologically advanced military that draws attention. As one of the world’s largest gas producers, the Gulf nation has a 2024 defence budget of $15.41 billion and ranks 71st on the Global Firepower Index with a score of 1.409.

Operating modern fighters such as Eurofighter Typhoons and Rafales, its air force is its main strength. The navy is small but equipped with advanced patrol vessels.

Qatar’s military depends on foreign experts and contract personnel due to its small population of roughly 300,000 citizens, who make up only 20% of the total population. Its armed forces are structured primarily for defence, protecting borders and critical energy infrastructure, with international cooperation playing a major role.

The Al Udeid Air Base, which hosts the largest US military facility in the region, also strengthens Qatar’s security posture. Iran has targeted this base in retaliation for US-Israel strikes.

Across the Gulf, these countries face a delicate balance. They have strong militaries but rely heavily on foreign technology and partnerships, all while dealing with ongoing Iranian missile threats.