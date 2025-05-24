How Students In America Reacted To Trump Admin’s Harvard Move

The Donald Trump administration on Thursday revoked Harvard University's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification. The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem, in a post on X, informed about the decision.

This action barred the Ivy League college, Harvard University, from enrolling new international students.

Govt's Orders

Noem in the post stated that it is a 'privilege, not a right', for universities to enroll foreign students and wrote, "This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus."

"Let this serve as a warning to all universities and academic institutions across the country," Noem added.

Harvard Files Complaint

Hours after the Trump-led US government announced the move against the university, Harvard filed a legal complaint and announced plans to seek a temporary restraining order as it pursues all available remedies, according to the news agency ANI.

In a statement released on Friday, the Ofice of the President of the Harvard University said, "The revocation continues a series of government actions to retaliate against Harvard for our refusal to surrender our academic independence and to submit to the federal government's illegal assertion of control over our curriculum, our faculty, and our student body."

Harvard University also informed that a complaint was filed, and added that a motion for a temporary restraining order will follow.

"As we pursue legal remedies, we will do everything in our power to support our students and scholars. The Harvard International Office will provide periodic updates as new information becomes available," the University assured its students.

Students' Reaction

Talking to ANI, multiple students expressed thoughts about the Trump administration's Harvard orders.

At the George Washington University, Washington, DC, a student said not only is it a loss for the people who go to the US to study, but it's a loss to American citizens.

"Many other Americans and I who've gone to universities in this country, a key part of our experience is international students. Many great friends, including friends from India, China, and Eastern Europe, and like these people, they helped define my life... I think not only is it a loss to all the people who come to this country to study, it's a loss to American citizens, and it's something that we're all worried about, something that needs to be stopped... In the broader context of this administration, you have to be hopeful that the judicial system will stop any of the overreached or bad things it does," the student stated.

#WATCH | The Trump administration on Thursday barred Harvard University from enrolling international students.



At the George Washington University, Washington, DC, a student says, "Many other Americans and I who've gone to universities in this country, a key part of our… pic.twitter.com/EeiC3SR9Rt — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2025

Another student at the George Washington University stated that everybody should be able to choose where they want to continue their education.

a student says, "It's kind of shocking. I don't really think it's very fair. A lot of students all over the world work hard to go to the school where they want to. So I think everybody should be able to choose where they want to continue their education, whether that be at home or in America... I do have hope that they'll try to fix whatever's going on and that that ban won't happen. But honestly, you never know. We can only put our trust in the system. And hopefully it's the outcome that we want," the student said.

#WATCH | The Trump administration on Thursday barred Harvard University from enrolling international students.



At the George Washington University, Washington, DC, a student says, "It's kind of shocking. I don't really think it's very fair. A lot of students all over the world… pic.twitter.com/ljXUsMmCCz — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2025

"Similarly to my friends, I was very shocked, not necessarily about other things that the Trump administration is doing, because every day there's something. But specifically, this was very shocking to us, especially because we're students... I'm very hopeful that eventually it'll work itself out. Obviously, it's kind of fresh because it just happened. But I'm sure in a few months, something'll work itself out... I'm not that worried right now. I think maybe in a few months I could be more worried if it hasn't figured itself out. But for right now, I feel hopeful that the legal system will figure it out," said another student.

US Judge's Order

According to media reports, following the complaint, a US judge blocked the orders to revoke Harvard University's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification.

(with ANI inputs)