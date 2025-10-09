How Trump Engineered The Gaza Peace Deal: Behind The Scenes Of A Historic Breakthrough

Cairo (Egypt): U.S. President Donald Trump took centre stage after announcing a peace agreement between Hamas and Israel. He publicly thanked all mediators, including Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye, for their role in bringing his 20-point plan to life.

"BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!" he wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday.

Trump said, in an interview with Axios, that the deal had been sought by the whole world, including "countries that were previously enemies".

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The 20-point plan he unveiled won approval from Hamas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had repeatedly blocked ceasefire talks over the last two years.

Here’s how the US president made it happen:

Arab Unity After Qatar Attack

Israel had attempted an attack on Qatar on September 9 to assassinate Hamas leaders, sparking outrage across Arab and Muslim nations. At a joint summit in Doha on September 15, the countries declared that the attack was not just against Qatar but "an attack on all Arab and Muslim states".

A crucial Washington ally with billions in U.S. investments, Doha received an official apology from Netanyahu on September 29 during a visit to the White House.

On the same day, the Washington released Trump’s 20-point plan, aimed at ending Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

Trump later issued an executive order stating that any threat to Qatar would be treated as a threat to the United States.

Capitalising On Hamas’ Offer

When Trump announced the 20-point plan, he set October 5 as the deadline for Hamas to accept it.

On October 3, the Palestinian militant group agreed in principle to release captives and transfer the Gaza administration to a technocratic body, while asking for clarifications on certain clauses.

Eyeing a Nobel Peace Prize, the US president immediately framed the response as a major win.

By October 6, he reported that Hamas had agreed to "very important" points in the plan, signalling optimism for a finalised deal.

Pressure On Netanyahu

During his September 29 visit to Washington, the Israeli prime minister faced core issues he had previously rejected, including any concessions related to a Palestinian state.

Trump reportedly told him, "Bibi, this is your chance for victory."

"He's (Netanyahu) got to be fine with it. He has no choice. With me, you got to be fine," Trump told Axios.

World leaders, including mediators from Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye, praised the plan and applauded Hamas for responding positively.

Following the initial breakthrough, Egypt took lead and hosted Israeli and Hamas delegations to engage in an indirect negotiations at Sharm El Sheikh. After two days of tense talks, the two sides finally agreed to the first phase of the ceasefire, which was officially announced by Trump on Wednesday.