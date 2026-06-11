How Trump is forcing the world towards an economic crisis with his warmongering - Explained

The conflict between the United States and Iran intensified after the US launched coordinated strikes on multiple locations across Iran overnight. The attacks reportedly involved 49 Tomahawk missiles and fighter aircraft. Targets included areas in western Tehran, Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas, Sirik, and Minab.

The US military stated that the strikes were aimed at destroying Iran's air defense systems, military radar stations, weapons depots, and command centers. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran:

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Iran responded by claiming that it had targeted 18 US military installations located in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.

In addition to military retaliation, Tehran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to oil tankers and commercial vessels and warned that ships passing through the route could face action. However, the United States maintains that the shipping route remains open.

Before the strikes, US President Donald Trump had warned that Iran would face strikes if it did not sign a peace agreement with the United States.

The situation has drawn comparisons to the Vietnam War, during which the United States also sought to bring an adversary to negotiations through military action.

Despite an officially declared ceasefire in the Middle East, military activity has reportedly continued across the region, including US strikes on Iran, Israeli operations in Lebanon, and Iranian actions against US military facilities.

Meanwhile, earlier, Trump posted on Truth Social that the United States would carry out a major attack on Iran and outlined plans involving Kharg Island and other oil-related infrastructure. He also stated that Iran's oil and gas market could eventually be brought under American control, drawing a comparison with Venezuela.

Earlier in the year, an operation called "Absolute Resolve" led to a change of power in Venezuela and referenced the removal of then-President Nicolas Maduro by US Delta Force personnel.

Before this, a rescue operation was carried out following the crash of a US Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's representative to the United Nations responded by stating that lasting agreements cannot be achieved through intimidation or the use of force.

Although the conflict primarily involves three countries, its consequences are being felt globally. Rising tensions have contributed to higher oil prices, affecting stock markets and household budgets around the world.

The Global Peace Index has estimated potential global losses of $2.2 trillion from the conflict. It further stated that if fighting resumes on a larger scale, losses could rise to $3.5 trillion.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) estimates that 32 million people worldwide could fall below the poverty line, while the World Food Programme warns that disruptions caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz could reduce fertilizer availability and agricultural production, potentially leading to food insecurity for 45 million people.

Inflation in the US reached 4.2 percent in May, the highest level since April 2023.