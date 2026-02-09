How Trump is rewriting global diplomacy to serve his own interests

Washington: US President Donald Trump entered the White House without the political apprenticeship that had molded every modern president before him. His untested path to power set the stage for a presidency defined by disruption. Observers argue that his first term served as a trial run in handling Washington, while his second has accelerated a foreign policy agenda that prioritises American interests with little regard for traditional alliances or international consensus.

His approach to diplomacy is described as a mixture of brashness and bargaining, using threats, unilateral action and economic leverage to secure deals. Analysts say that his handling of Greenland exemplifies this method where a military threat was deployed to pressure Denmark. It led to concessions and gave the United States greater military access and investment rights, while keeping China and Russia out. Critics contend that the episode demonstrates an administration willing to weaponise fear and intimidation to achieve strategic goals, presenting coercion as negotiation.

In global institutions, Trump’s disregard for multilateral mechanisms has been clear. He repeatedly characterised the United Nations as ineffective and biased against US interests, turning instead to bilateral agreements and regional partnerships.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

NATO, under his direction, faced unprecedented pressure to increase contributions from wealthier members. It reflected a transactional view of alliances that many analysts argue undermined longstanding commitments. Within the United States, proposals to nearly double military spending aimed to bolster deterrence, but opponents have warned that these initiatives prioritise image and influence over sustainable and transparent security planning.

Economic instruments became an extension of Trump’s foreign policy. Tariffs and trade negotiations were leveraged to change global supply chains and punish adversaries, including efforts to restrict Russian energy purchases. Critics suggest these moves often favoured immediate political messaging over long-term stability, using markets as a tool for exerting American dominance rather than fostering cooperative economic relations.

The Middle East emerged as a central arena for Trump’s interventions, with policies designed to consolidate influence over both Arab states and Israel. Analysts say that Trump’s engagement with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and the UAE frequently relied on personal relationships rather than institutional strategy.

Initiatives such as the Abraham Accords and the Gaza Peace Board positioned economic development as a substitute for robust diplomatic engagement, with promises of prosperity offered as leverage over regional actors.

Combined with overt support for regime change or containment, Trump’s repeated military threats toward Iran have been criticised as escalating tensions without offering comprehensive security solutions.

Observers argue that his aggressive stance risks destabilising the region while projecting an image of decisive action.

Supporters describe Trump’s doctrine as strategic and results-driven, likening him to Theodore Roosevelt for prioritising national strength and influence.

Critics, however, view the so-called “Trump Doctrine” as a series of improvisations packaged as policy. They say that oercion, unilateralism and performative shows of power that is often overshadow substantive and durable diplomacy. They highlight that placing American interests first has frequently translated into marginalising allies, sidelining multilateral institutions and treating global cooperation as a bargaining chip.

The Trump era of foreign policy demonstrates a move toward highly personalised diplomacy where negotiation and threat coexist and where international norms are secondary to national advantage.

Analysts warn that this approach may deliver short-term gains, but the long-term costs (strained alliances, regional instability and unpredictable global markets) could define Trump’s foreign legacy more than any territorial agreements or trade deals.

His global impact is unlikely to fade quickly Debate continues over whether his methods represent a new model of American diplomacy or a cautionary tale of unilateralism disguised as strategic prowess. Either way, his America First doctrine has undeniably changed expectations of US engagement, leaving allies and rivals recalibrating their strategies in a world where the president’s influence is potent, if polarising.