How Trump’s Praise, Israel’s Claims And A Global Fallout Are Rewriting The Iran Nuclear Narrative

Israel-Iran Conflict: US President Donald Trump, during a media briefing at the NATO summit, made a statement that left the global diplomatic corridors buzzing. When asked if he would consider easing sanctions on Iran, he did not respond with policy talk or threats. Instead, he acknowledged Iran’s courage during recent hostilities. “They fought with grit,” he said.

He spoke of Iran’s struggle. Of a battered nation. Of a people trying to recover. “If they want to sell oil, let them sell oil. They need money to rebuild,” Trump said.

His tone struck an unusual mix of firmness and flexibility. He confirmed an upcoming conversation with Iranian officials next week.

“Maybe we strike a deal. Maybe we don’t. They have gone back into their world for now,” Trump said.

Then came the declaration – “They won’t have nukes. That is done. We destroyed that.”

Israel Declares Fordow Nuclear Site 'Dead'

While Trump’s words settled, Israel moved with precision. The Israeli Atomic Energy Commission announced that the Fordow nuclear facility in Iran – long a symbol of Tehran’s nuclear ambition – was now completely disabled.

Israel claimed American and Israeli strikes had wrecked key structures at the site. “The damage to infrastructure is total,” the report said.

According to the Israeli side, the coordinated assault has dragged Iran’s nuclear programme back by several years. The assessment warned that if Iran’s access to nuclear materials remains blocked, the disruption could be indefinite.

US Leaks Spark Confusion

But a classified early assessment from the Pentagon painted a different picture. The intelligence review suggested the strikes may have caused only limited setbacks – perhaps months, not years.

The nuclear programme, the report hinted, was far from crippled. Trump dismissed the leak with scorn. “The CNN and The New York Times are spreading fake news,” he snapped.

Russia Walks Out of IAEA Cooperation

The airstrikes also shook Iran’s allies. Russia made a sharp move. It announced it would sever its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations’ watchdog on nuclear activity.

Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov linked the decision to what he called “unprovoked” strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites. He accused the West of undermining the IAEA’s credibility.

For Russia, the U.S. attack on three nuclear facilities in Iran crossed a line. It was a political message as much as a diplomatic divorce. Moscow had earlier condemned the strikes but had not hinted at severing IAEA ties. This week’s exit marked a major shift.

Earlier, Iranian parliament has also announced its exit from the IAEA.

China Warns of Nuclear Disaster

Beijing, too, stepped in. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke to Iran’s top diplomat Abbas Araghchi. Their conversation followed a strong warning from China’s foreign ministry.

Spokesperson Lin Jian posted on X, calling the strikes a “severe violation” of the UN Charter. He said the attack could trigger a nuclear disaster. “The international community must oppose this,” the post read.

China’s official statement reinforced its support for Iran’s right to defend sovereignty and national security. The language was pointed. So was the intention. Beijing urged a push toward real ceasefire and restoration of peace in the Middle East.

Where the Conflict Goes from Here

Trump’s praise for Iran’s courage. Israel’s claim of an obliterated nuclear facility. Pentagon leaks painting a murkier picture. Russia’s abrupt fallout with the IAEA. And China’s looming fears of a nuclear mishap. The latest strikes on Iran have done more than damage bunkers. They have blown open a new chapter of global realignment and exposed deep fractures in how nations perceive power, diplomacy and nuclear restraint.

The world watches. Talks are promised. But trust, once again, remains on shaky ground.