How UAE Provides Water To Millions Despite Having No Rivers Or Lakes

UAE Water Supply: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is world-famous for its towering skyscrapers, luxury cars and high standard of living. But beyond this glamour, the country has achieved something impressive by providing water to millions of people even though it has no permanent rivers or natural lakes.

Water crisis in the UAE is natural as the country is located in the arid Arabian desert. Rainfall is minimal, and scorching temperatures worsen the situation.

In the past, rainwater from the Hajar Mountains would flow into wadis (dry valleys) and seep into underground cracks to provide water. But now, rapid city growth, more people, too much groundwater use and climate change have disrupted this natural system. Today, most of the UAE’s water comes from desalination, a process that converts seawater into freshwater.

The UAE secures its water supply through multiple methods. Around 42% of water demand is met through desalination, with roughly 70 major plants in operation that produce about 14% of the world’s desalinated water. The technologies in use include reverse osmosis, multiple-effect distillation and multi-stage flash.

Between 2008 and 2012, rising demand led to further expansion of desalination, and now renewable energy-powered plants, including solar energy, are being developed to make the process more sustainable.

Groundwater is a traditional but limited source, with ancient aquifers being used in some areas. Overuse, however, has reduced these reserves. Treated wastewater is also recycled for irrigation, landscaping and industrial purposes, making efficient use of available resources.

In addition, the UAE has built large reservoirs and emergency storage tanks, and options to import water from neighbouring countries are under consideration to further strengthen supply security.

The UAE’s Water Security Strategy 2036 sets ambitious targets to ensure sustainable management. The plan aims to reduce total water demand by 21%, increase water productivity to $110 per cubic meter, lower the water scarcity index by three levels, reuse 95% of treated wastewater and expand national water storage capacity.

This strategy is linked to the National Water and Energy Demand Management Programme, which targets a 40% efficiency improvement across transport, industry and construction sectors.

Despite the lack of natural freshwater sources, the UAE has turned water scarcity into an opportunity through technology and planning. Its model offers inspiration for countries facing climate change and population growth, proving that innovation can transform limitations into strengths.