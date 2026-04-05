How US rescued missing airman from F-15 jet downed deep inside Iran | Explained

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that an American service member, missing after Iran shot down an F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet, has been successfully rescued in what he described as one of the most daring operations in US military history.

“Over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History,” Trump said in a statement. He added that the injured airman “will be just fine”.

The rescued officer, identified by Trump as a colonel, was the second crew member aboard the F-15E that Iran said it had struck with its air defences on Friday.

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A large-scale search-and-rescue mission was launched shortly after the aircraft went down, amid reports that Iran had offered a reward for the capture of the “enemy pilot”. The incident marked the first time during the conflict that a manned US aircraft had been shot down over Iranian territory. Earlier in the war, three F-15 jets were lost in a separate friendly fire incident involving Kuwaiti air defences.

“This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour,” Trump said.

US officials told The New York Times that the rescued airman served as a weapons systems officer. Following the ejection, both crew members were able to establish contact through their communication systems. The pilot was recovered within hours, but locating the second officer proved significantly more difficult.

During the initial rescue attempt, Iranian forces reportedly targeted a US Black Hawk helicopter, injuring crew members, though the aircraft remained operational.

According to officials, the missing officer took shelter in a mountain crevice, with neither US rescuers nor Iranian forces initially able to pinpoint his exact location.

Before he was found, the CIA reportedly conducted a deception campaign within Iran, spreading information that US forces had already located the airman and were preparing a ground extraction. At the same time, the agency used specialised capabilities to determine his actual position.

Once confirmed, the CIA relayed the coordinates to the Pentagon and the White House, prompting Trump to authorise an immediate rescue operation.

There are also indications that residents in the region, known for opposition to the Iranian government, may have provided assistance or shelter to the stranded officer.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps deployed units to intercept the rescue, according to officials. In response, US Air Force aircraft carried out strikes to prevent Iranian forces from reaching the site.

The extraction itself was carried out by US Navy SEAL Team 6, supported by hundreds of special operations personnel and multiple aircraft.

All personnel involved in the mission, including the rescued officer, were safely evacuated. He was later transported to Kuwait for medical treatment.

The operation concludes a tense episode in the ongoing conflict, highlighting both the risks faced by aircrew and the extensive measures taken to recover them.