How Would US' Military Strike On Venezuela Affect China And Russia? Explained

A US military strike on Venezuela would not simply be a show of force against a troubled Latin American state; it would mark a significant escalation in Washington’s global power play. Caracas may seem distant from Beijing and Moscow, but its vast oil reserves and strategic location place it firmly on the map of great-power rivalry. Any other attack would instantly draw in the interests of China and Russia, turning a regional crisis into a test of how far the United States can act without provoking wider geopolitical consequences.

At its core, Venezuela is not only a domestic political crisis or a US-Latin America issue. It sits at the intersection of global energy markets, great-power rivalry, and the broader contest over US influence. For Beijing and Moscow, an American strike would be read less as a regional intervention and more as another signal of Washington’s willingness to use force to defend its interests.

China: Energy Security And Strategic Caution

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

China’s primary concern in Venezuela is oil. For years, Beijing has been one of Caracas’s largest external partners, extending billions of dollars in loans that were repaid largely through crude shipments. Although Venezuelan output has fallen sharply due to mismanagement and sanctions, the country remains important to China’s long-term energy diversification strategy.

The US attack would put those interests at risk. Disruption to production or exports could force China to look more aggressively to alternative suppliers in the Middle East, Africa, or Russia, potentially at higher cost. It could also complicate repayment of existing oil-backed loans, adding financial uncertainty for Chinese state banks.

Diplomatically, Beijing would be unlikely to respond with confrontation. China has traditionally opposed regime change and military intervention, but it tends to act cautiously, prioritising stability over open defiance. In practice, this could mean stepping up diplomatic engagement with Venezuela, backing negotiations rather than conflict, and quietly reinforcing its economic presence to protect existing investments.

At a broader level, the US strike would reinforce Chinese concerns about American dominance over energy routes and financial systems. That may encourage Beijing to accelerate efforts to trade energy outside the US dollar and to deepen ties with countries facing US pressure.

Also Read: Why US Targeted Venezuela: Drugs, Migration And Trump’s Push To Remove President Maduro

China's Reaction On US Strike

China reacted sharply on Saturday, condemning US military strikes on Venezuela and the reported capture of President Nicolás Maduro. In a statement, Beijing’s foreign ministry said it was “deeply shocked” by what it described as Washington’s blatant use of force against a sovereign state. China accused the US of violating international law, infringing Venezuela’s sovereignty, and undermining peace and stability in Latin America and the Caribbean, adding that it firmly opposes the action.

"Such hegemonic behaviour by the US seriously violates international law, infringes upon Venezuela's sovereignty, and threatens peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean. China firmly opposes it," it added.

Russia: Influence, Leverage, And Opposition To US Power

For Russia, Venezuela carries less economic weight but greater geopolitical value. Moscow has invested in Venezuelan energy projects, provided loans, and supplied military equipment, viewing Caracas as a useful partner in the Western Hemisphere.

The US attack would play directly into Russia’s long-standing narrative against American interventionism. Politically, it would strengthen Russia’s case for supporting governments that resist US influence, even when those governments are isolated.

Strategically, Moscow could respond by expanding its military and security cooperation with Venezuela, within limits. While a large-scale Russian deployment is unlikely, symbolic gestures, such as the deployment of military advisers, joint exercises, or renewed arms deals, would send a message that Washington does not act uncontested.

Energy is another lever. Any disruption in Venezuelan supply could marginally tighten global oil markets, potentially benefiting Russian exports. More importantly, Russia could position itself as a reliable alternative energy partner for countries wary of US sanctions.

Also Read: Trump's Next Global Target: After Venezuela, Is Iran Next On US' Radar? Explained

Russia's Reaction On US Strike

Russia condemned US military action against Venezuela and called for “immediate clarification” over the fate of President Nicolás Maduro, after US President Donald Trump said he had been captured by American forces. In a statement, Russia’s foreign ministry said the United States had committed an act of armed aggression against a sovereign state, describing the move as deeply concerning and unacceptable. It rejected the justifications offered by Washington, arguing that ideological hostility had overridden pragmatic engagement.

Moscow later said it was “extremely alarmed” by reports that Maduro and his wife had been forcibly removed from the country, again demanding urgent clarification. Venezuela remains Russia’s closest ally in South America. While the Kremlin has stopped short of pledging military assistance, it reaffirmed its support for Maduro last month and was among a small group of countries to congratulate him after his disputed re-election in 2024.

A Shared Response To US Pressure

Ultimately, the US attack on Venezuela would not remain a bilateral conflict. It would deepen China’s concerns over energy security and reinforce Russia’s resistance to American intervention. While neither power may seek confrontation, both would adapt in ways that gradually weaken US influence and reshape alliances beyond Latin America.