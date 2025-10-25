Advertisement
HOWARD UNIVERSITY SHOOTING

Howard University Shooting: At Least 4 Shot Near DC Campus During Homecoming Weekend | VIDEO

At least 4 people were shot just outside Howard University during the Homecoming festivities Friday night. Read the latest on the DC shooting investigation, the critical injuries, and the police response near Howard Place.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2025, 07:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Howard University Shooting: At Least 4 Shot Near DC Campus During Homecoming Weekend | VIDEOHoward University Shooting. (PHOTO: Social Media/X)

At least four individuals were shot outside the campus of Howard University on Friday night as the university held its homecoming festivities for the year. The shooting, which happened a short distance outside the campus grounds, resulted in a huge police turnout and is under investigation.

One victim is in critical condition, and another is serious, following reports. Police have confirmed the area is secure. 

Chaos Breaks Out Near Campus

The gunfire erupted at about 8:23 pm in the 600 block of Howard Place, which is located near the main yard of the university and the School of Architecture building.

The shooting occurred during Howard's long-awaited homecoming weekend, a period when great groups of students, alumni, and guests flock the Washington D.C. campus.

Police Response: The D.C. Police Department urged the public to stay away from Georgia Avenue and Howard Place, NW, where they cordoned off the area.

Victim Status: Although the overall number of injuries hasn't been officially reported by police, preliminary reports suggest at least four people were shot.

Detainment: A single individual has reportedly been taken into custody in relation to the attack.

Investigation Underway

Videos posted on the internet shortly after the attack depicted a large police presence cordoning off the area. The university and D.C. authorities are currently investigating the events surrounding the shooting.

The D.C. Police Department subsequently affirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the scene was secured, although they did not make available information on the extent of the injuries or motive of the shooting at the time.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

