Explosion reported in Tehran amid US-Iran nuclear tensions | Video
Explosion reported in Tehran amid US-Iran nuclear tensions | Video

Amid growing speculation of a potential US military strike on Iran tied to stalled nuclear negotiations, tensions in the region appear to be intensifying. A major explosion struck Shahriar in Tehran Province, with local reports indicating that facilities storing ammunition and military fuel, allegedly connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), may have been targeted.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 09:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Explosion reported in Tehran amid US-Iran nuclear tensions | VideoHuge explosion in Tehran. (Photo: X/@TheReal_RX)

Footage being shared online shows a large blast sending thick smoke into the sky. The extent of the damage and the cause of the explosion remain uncertain, and authorities have not released official casualty figures. Emergency responders are reportedly at the scene.

 

(This is a developing story.)

