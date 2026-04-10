Humiliation after humiliations: Five occasions when America showed Pakistan its real place

US-Pakistan Relations: Pakistan often presents itself as a close ally of the United States; but over the years, a series of incidents have exposed tensions, mistrust and moments that have hurt its image in this relationship. One of the most talked-about events took place on May 2, 2011, when America carried out Operation Neptune Spear inside Pakistan. US Navy SEALs entered Abbottabad by helicopter and killed Osama bin Laden in a compound located close to a Pakistani military training area.

The operation lasted around 40 minutes. It was conducted without prior information to Islamabad. A helicopter also crashed during the mission, but the country’s air defence system and security agencies did not respond in time.

A leaked Pakistani investigation report, later referenced in media coverage, described the incident as one of the biggest security lapses in the country’s history since the 1971 war with India.

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Trump’s criticism of Pakistan’s role

In 2018, then US President Donald Trump publicly criticised Pakistan’s record during his first tweet of the year. He said the United States had given Islamabad more than $33 billion in aid over 15 years. “They have given us nothing but lies and deceit,” he posted.

He also accused Pakistan of offering safe space to militants that US forces were targeting in Afghanistan. He added that the United States would no longer continue such support without clear action.

Aid suspension over security concerns

Around the same period, the United States paused more than $1.3 billion in security assistance to Pakistan. Officials linked the decision to concerns over Pakistan’s response against militant groups such as the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network.

Reports at the time said a large portion of security aid, close to $900 million, was held back until further progress was seen on counter-terror operations.

FATF grey list pressure

Pakistan also faced financial scrutiny when it was placed on the FATF grey list from 2018 to 2022. This affected investment flows and international financial confidence in the country.

Reports and diplomatic assessments suggested that US influence played an important role in keeping Pakistan under monitoring until commitments on anti-money laundering and terror financing controls were reviewed.

Old political episodes that still get mentioned

In earlier years, statements from former CIA officer John Kiriakou about Pakistan’s political leadership also drew attention. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s interactions during visits to the United States, including moments such as travelling on public transport in New York, were widely reported and discussed in political circles.

Over the years, these events have influenced how the US-Pakistan relationship is seen, with periods of cooperation and disagreements.