Hungary Election Results 2026: Péter Magyar ends Orbán’s 16-year rule; secures decisive majority with 135+ seats

Hungary Election Result: In a surprising result, Hungary’s long-serving Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has been voted out of power after 16 years, as the centre-right Tisza party led by Péter Magyar registered a sweeping victory in Sunday’s parliamentary elections. The result marks a major political shift in the country and a setback for Orbán’s international allies, including leaders in Russia and the United States.

Orbán, 62, had built a reputation among conservative groups in Europe and the United States for promoting what he described as an “illiberal democracy.” However, discontent had been growing within Hungary over economic challenges, increasing isolation on the global stage, and concerns about wealth concentration among elites.

Conceding defeat, Orbán acknowledged the outcome as both “clear” and “painful,” while extending congratulations to Magyar. Early figures from Hungary’s Election Information Office indicate that Orbán’s Fidesz party is likely to secure only around 55 seats in the 199-member parliament—a sharp fall from its current strength of 135 seats.

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In contrast, Magyar’s Tisza party is projected to win about 138 seats, giving it a commanding majority. With nearly all votes counted, the scale of the victory puts Magyar in a strong position to push through significant political and institutional reforms, including changes to laws introduced during Orbán’s tenure.

The high voter turnout reflected the importance many Hungarians attached to this election, widely seen as a turning point for the country’s future direction. Magyar framed the contest as a choice between closer alignment with Europe or a continued drift away from it, while Orbán had warned that a Tisza victory could entangle Hungary in conflicts such as the war involving Russia—claims his opponent rejected.

Orbán’s exit is expected to have broader implications beyond Hungary, particularly within the European Union. Several EU leaders have expressed hope that a new government in Budapest could ease tensions with Brussels and unblock key decisions, including financial assistance for Ukraine that had previously been stalled.

Viktor Orbán’s campaign had drawn visible backing from allies abroad, including figures linked to Donald Trump’s political camp. The support peaked with a recent visit to Budapest by US Vice President JD Vance, alongside endorsements from the Kremlin and several far-right leaders across Europe.

However, his election push lost momentum after media reports surfaced alleging that his government had coordinated with Moscow on diplomatic and political issues. Orbán rejected the claims, maintaining that his leadership was focused on safeguarding Hungary’s national identity, preserving its Christian values within the European Union, and ensuring the country’s security in an increasingly uncertain global environment.