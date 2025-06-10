Hurricane Barbara Nears Mexico: Landfall Fears, Giant Waves And Wind Danger – What You Must Know

New Delhi: Hurricane Barbara is the first hurricane of the 2025 Pacific season. It formed on June 9. The storm is about 155 miles southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico. Winds are reaching 75 mph. That makes it a Category 1 hurricane. It is the first hurricane of this season.

The storm is moving northwest at 10 mph. It is expected to stay over water. There are no warnings for land. But it is causing big waves, strong winds and dangerous rip currents along parts of Mexico’s southwestern coast. Some waves are as high as 18 feet. Wind gusts are hitting up to 89 mph in spots. These are some of the biggest impacts right now.

Barbara is not expected to hit the United States or cause direct damage there. Most of the rain and winds will stay offshore. However, areas like Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima and Jalisco could get 2 to 4 inches of rain. Some places may get even more. This may cause flooding or mudslides. People living near these coasts should be alert for rough seas and gusty conditions.

The storm is expected to weaken soon. By early June 10, it will likely become a tropical storm. By June 11, it may be downgraded to a tropical depression and fade away at sea.

So, why is Hurricane Barbara important?

First, it shows that the Pacific season has started early and actively. Second, it shows how fast a storm can strengthen. Barbara formed quickly from a tropical storm into a hurricane. Third, it helps remind people that even storms that stay offshore can cause serious weather conditions along the coast.

Tropical Storm Cosme is also active in the Pacific. On June 9, it was about 620 miles south-southwest of the tip of Baja California. It has winds of 65 mph. It is expected to become a hurricane later. It is moving west-northwest at 6 mph. Like Barbara, Cosme is not expected to reach land and should weaken by June 11.

Another storm may form later this week. A low-pressure area is building south of Mexico. There is a 60% chance it becomes a tropical depression over the next 7 days. This would be the next storm in the Pacific lineup.

Will the U.S. coastline be impacted?

No. According to the National Hurricane Center, neither Hurricane Barbara nor Tropical Storm Cosme is expected to impact the U.S. coast. Tom Kines from AccuWeather also said that Barbara is not strong enough to send moisture up into the southwestern U.S.

What are people saying about it?

Kines said, “I don’t think it will have any effect on the U.S. mainland, whether it is rough surf or even throwing some moisture up into the Southwest. It was not a strong enough system for long enough to cause any issues.”

What’s next?

The National Hurricane Center will give another update on Barbara at 2 p.m. MST. People in coastal Mexico should stay alert for heavy rain and dangerous sea conditions. Even though the storm is not hitting land, the impacts could still be felt close to shore.

The 2025 Pacific hurricane season began on May 15. It runs through November 30. Barbara is the second named storm after Alvin. Cosme is the third. The Atlantic season began on June 1. The first Atlantic storm will be named Andrea.