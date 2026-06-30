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'I am not anti-US, not kneeling': Italy's PM Meloni hits back amid row with Trump

Her comments come after Trump claimed in a recent television interview that the Italian Prime Minister had been eager to have her photograph taken with him.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 07:07 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 07:07 AM IST
'I am not anti-US, not kneeling': Italy's PM Meloni hits back amid row with Trump
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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