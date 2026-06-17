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‘I am the boss’ Trump jokingly tells world leaders on his arrival for the final day at G7 summit

US President Donald Trump drew attention at the final day of the G7 Summit by jokingly declaring, “I’m the boss,” as he arrived late to a leaders' session in France, prompting laughter from fellow leaders.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 04:48 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 04:54 PM IST
‘I am the boss’ Trump jokingly tells world leaders on his arrival for the final day at G7 summit
Image Credit: ANI

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