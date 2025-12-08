‘I Can Be Killed Any Moment’: The Terrifying Ordeal Of Pakistan’s Hindu Rights Defender

Minority Persecution in Pakistan: After being accused by the infamous Pir Sarhindi group of anti-Islam activities and working as an “Indian agent”, Shiva Kachhi, a noted Hindu rights activist in Pakistan, has reportedly been receiving life threats.

He has publicly expressed his fears, alleging that extremist factions are plotting against him. “Will our institutions and the government take notice after I am killed? I am receiving threats of being beheaded. I can be killed at any moment,” he wrote on X.

The threats, he says, are connected to his work supporting Hindu girls in Sindh who have been abducted and forcibly converted. “Those involved in forcibly converting Hindu girls, the Sarhindi group, are falsely accusing me of being anti-Islam and anti-state. They want to have me killed just like Dr. Shahnawaz Kumbhar,” he explained.

He referenced the killing of Dr. Kumbhar, a Sindh-based doctor who was murdered after being accused of blasphemy, as a warning of what could happen if authorities fail to act.

“My only ‘crime’ is that I raise my voice for Sindhi Hindu girls. I have supported them and have already reunited dozens of abducted girls, who were forcibly converted after abduction, with their families. We have always protested, at both the national and international level, against the increasing incidents of abduction and forced religious conversion of underage girls,” he said.

کیا میرے مارے جانے کے بعد ہمارے ادارے اور حکومت نوٹیس لے گی

مجھے سر کاٹ کے مارنے جیسی دھمکیان مل رہی ہین کسی بھی وقت مین مارا جا… https://t.co/Q0gv4NXjLo — Shiva Kachhi (دراوڙ) (@FaqirShiva) December 11, 2025

He has called on Pakistan’s state institutions, including both the Sindh provincial government and the federal authorities, to take immediate action and ensure justice for victims.

Shiva insists that his work is rooted in human rights and compassion, not politics. Emphasising the urgency of the situation, he said, “State institutions, the Sindh government, and the federal government should take immediate notice and provide justice.”

He runs an NGO called Darawer Ittehad Pakistan, which works on behalf of religious minorities and has documented various cases in which Hindu girls were allegedly abducted, coerced into religious conversion and subsequently married off to men of other faiths.

Such alleged practices across Sindh have fuelled fear and outrage within the Hindu community in the country.

Recently, for example, a Hindu woman and her young daughter were reportedly kidnapped in Karachi’s Sindhi Mohalla, causing fear in the local community that they would be forcibly converted and married off.

Shiva says he helped get a first information report (FIR) registered with the police and has repeatedly appealed to senior officials to ensure the protection of minorities and to investigate such crimes.

Despite repeatedly raising the issue with law enforcement, he says the situation has escalated. He claimed that the Pir Sarhindi group, which is allegedly behind many forced conversions, has intensified campaign against him. This followed his efforts in registering cases against their members, including Pir Ajaz Sarhindi, who reportedly officiated the forced marriage of a minor girl named Sonia.

Shiva said the group has labelled him as a traitor and called for violent retaliation against him.

Shiva insisted his activism is peaceful and focussed on human rights, saying he has never made derogatory comments about any religion. “The truth is that I have never made any comments against Islam or other faiths,” he said.

He has filed formal complaints with the police regarding the alleged death threats and asked for state protection.