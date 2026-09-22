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'I could ‘annihilate’ Iran without peace deal: Trump warns Tehran at UN

US President Donald Trump warned of further military action against Iran at the UN General Assembly while predicting that Washington and Tehran would reach a deal after the November 3 midterm elections.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 09:06 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 09:06 PM IST
'I could ‘annihilate’ Iran without peace deal: Trump warns Tehran at UN
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/@RapidResponse47

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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