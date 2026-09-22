/'I could ‘annihilate’ Iran without peace deal: Trump warns Tehran at UN

During his Tuesday address to the United Nations General Assembly, US President Donald Trump warned of possible further military action against Iran, while predicting that Washington and Tehran would reach an agreement after the November 3 midterm elections.
In the 37-minute speech, Trump justified the seven-month US war with Iran, claiming it had blocked Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and ended what he described as its position as the dominant power in the Middle East.
While addressing the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump said, "“I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before, maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world?"
“Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?” he added.
President Trump: "Do I annihilate the Islamic Republic, and do it quickly? Do I drive them into hell?" pic.twitter.com/G82ppe1q2v— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 22, 2026
"Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations?” Trump continued.
However, Trump quickly answered his own question, saying that the United States would reach a deal with Iran after the midterm elections on November 3.
“I believe we’ll make a deal right after the election because it doesn’t make sense for them not to. They’re waiting to see how I do in the midterm election,” he said.
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