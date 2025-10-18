‘I Do Understand Pakistan Attacked...’: Donald Trump Weighs In On Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict, Says It’s ‘Easy’ For Him To Solve

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) reiterated his repeated assertion of having "solved" eight global conflicts, including the conflict between India and Pakistan. Speaking about the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, he said that it would be an "easy one" for him to resolve.

During a bilateral lunch with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House, Trump claimed credit for defusing tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations, India and Pakistan.

"I solved eight wars. Go to Rwanda and the Congo, talk about India and Pakistan. Look at all of the wars that we solved, and every time I solved, when they say If you solve the next one, you're gonna get the Nobel Prize. I didn't get a Nobel Prize. Somebody got it who is a very nice woman. I don't know who she is, but she was very generous. I don't care about all that stuff. I just care about saving lives. But this will be number nine... So, to the best of my knowledge, we've never had a president who solved one war. Not one war. Bush started a war... But I saved tens of millions of lives," Trump said.

"The Prime Minister of Pakistan said, I saved millions of lives...look at Pakistan and India as an example. That would have been a bad one...Although I do understand that Pakistan attacked, or there is an attack going on with Afghanistan. That's an easy one for me to solve if I have to solve it. In the meantime, I have to run the USA, but I love solving wars. You know why? I like stopping people from being killed, and I've saved millions and millions of lives," the US President added.

#WATCH | US President Trump says, "I solved eight wars. Go to Rwanda and the Congo, talk about India and Pakistan. Look at all of the wars that we solved, and every time I solved, when they say If you solve the next one, you're gonna get the Nobel Prize. I didn't get a Nobel… pic.twitter.com/EWDq3EgApZ — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2025

Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict

At least eight people were killed and multiple others were injured in a series of airstrikes carried out by Pakistan in Afghanistan's southeastern Paktika province, marking a breach of the ceasefire agreement between the two nations.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Saturday expressed grief over the reported killing of three Afghan cricketers in a Pakistani airstrike in Paktika province and announced its withdrawal from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I series involving Pakistan.

As per ANI, the board also confirmed that the players, identified as Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, were among eight people killed in the airstrike in the Urgun district.

India- Pakistan Conflict 2025

Trump's comments on the India-Pakistan conflict refer to the escalation in May following the Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). It was launched to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Trump had been repeatedly claiming a key role in helping de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan on the basis that trade and tariffs were instrumental.

However, India has consistently refuted the mediation claims made by Trump, reiterating its long-standing position that any issues with Pakistan, including those related to Jammu and Kashmir, are to be resolved bilaterally between the two countries.

(with ANI inputs)