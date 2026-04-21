‘I don’t want to do that…,’ Trump rules out ceasefire extension with Iran, expects ‘great deal’
As the 14-day US-Iran ceasefire deadline nears end, US Presdident Donald Trump has ruled out any extensions in ceasefire and expects a 'great deal with Iran' after negotiation talks.
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The United States of America President Donald Trump has ruled out any ceasefire extensions with Iran as a 14-day deadline ends on Wednesday.
Donald Trump said Washington is in a strong position in negotiations with Iran and said, ‘going to end up with a great deal’ at the end of the war.
In an interview with CNBC, the US President said, “I think they have no choice.”
On the second round of negotiations with Iran, the President said, “We’ve taken out their Navy, we’ve taken out their Air Force, we’ve taken out their leaders.”
On extension of the ceasefire deadline, the US President said, “Well, I don’t want to do that.”
This is a developing story, further details are awaited.
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