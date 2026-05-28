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NewsWorld'I don't care about midterms': Trump vows Iran deal; says 'nobody controls Hormuz'
‪DONALD TRUMP‬‬

'I don't care about midterms': Trump vows Iran deal; says 'nobody controls Hormuz'

President Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to securing a ceasefire deal with Iran, insisting Tehran must never acquire nuclear weapons while declaring that “nobody’s going to control” the Strait of Hormuz.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 28, 2026, 06:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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'I don't care about midterms': Trump vows Iran deal; says 'nobody controls Hormuz'(Image Credit: IANS)

US President Donald Trump said he remains committed to securing a favourable ceasefire deal with Iran, asserting that he “won’t be outlasted” as he “doesn’t care about the midterm” elections.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting, Trump brushed aside concerns of war affecting the Republicans' performance at home and reiterated his resolve to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, arguing that the objective serves the higher purpose that will benefit the world.

"They thought they were going to outwait me, you know? We'll outwait him; he's got the midterms, I don't care about the midterms," he said.
"Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. I'm doing that for the world, not just for us," he added.

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Referring to the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said the crucial waterway would remain “open to everybody”, adding that the issue continues to be a key part of the ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

"It's international waters. Nobody's going to control it. We're going to watch over it. We'll watch over it, but nobody's going to control it," Trump said. "That's part of the negotiation that we have."

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