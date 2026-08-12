Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /'I go by Secret Service, military': Trump confirms switching planes during Turkey exit due to threat

'I go by Secret Service, military': Trump confirms switching planes during Turkey exit due to threat

US President Donald Trump confirmed he was secretly transferred to a smaller aircraft during a Turkey summit after the Secret Service and military cited a potential threat.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 07:45 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 07:45 AM IST
'I go by Secret Service, military': Trump confirms switching planes during Turkey exit due to threat
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/@RapidResponse47

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'I go by Secret Service, military': Trump confirms switching planes during Turkey exit due to threat
2
3
4
5