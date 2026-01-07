‘I’ll Get Impeached If We Lose The Midterms’: Why Trump Flags The Risk To Republicans After Venezuela Attack

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (January 6) told fellow Republicans at a House caucus retreat that the outcome of the 2026 midterm elections could decide if he faces impeachment again. Expressing his political concerns, he stressed that losing the House majority would give Democrats a “reason” to move against him.

“You gotta win the midterms. Because if we don’t win the midterms…they will find a reason to impeach me,” Trump told attendees, as reported by The Hill.

“I will get impeached,” he said, highlighting how important the upcoming elections are for his political future.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Trump’s address showed his awareness of historical trends, pointing out that incumbent parties often lose seats in midterms and voicing concern over public dissatisfaction with his leadership and the state of the economy.

“We will have a successful presidency. I will say that…But even if it's a successful presidency and it’s been nothing like what we’re doing, we had a very good day,” he said.

He also questioned the unpredictability of voter sentiment, telling the crowd, “You are all brilliant people. You have been in the business longer than I have. I wish you could explain to me what the hell is going on in the mind of the public.”

His remarks come as Democrats approach the 2026 elections with confidence, following a series of victories in November that have energised their base and strengthened hopes of reclaiming control of the House. While a sweeping Democratic landslide is not certain, political analysts say the broader environment presently favours the opposition.

House Speaker Mike Johnson echoed Trump’s concerns last month during a speech at Turning Point USA’s America Fest in Arizona. He warned that losing the House majority would trigger aggressive moves by Democrats, including attempts to impeach the president and create “absolute chaos”.

“If we lose the House majority, the radical left, as you have already heard, is going to impeach President Trump. They are going to create absolute chaos. We cannot let that happen,” he said, according to The Hill.

Trump has faced impeachment twice before: first in 2019, more than a year after Democrats took control of the House and again in 2021 near the end of his first term. Now, discussions of a potential third impeachment have surfaced following the US military operation in Caracas that resulted in the capture of ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.