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‘I looked into which airline flies to Tel Aviv’: The plot behind flydubai’s cockpit attack

Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami allegedly told investigators that he chose the flydubai because it operated flights to Tel Aviv.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 10:24 AM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 10:24 AM IST
‘I looked into which airline flies to Tel Aviv’: The plot behind flydubai’s cockpit attack
Image Credit: Representative image. (Reuters)

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‘I looked into which airline flies to Tel Aviv’: The plot behind flydubai’s cockpit attack
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