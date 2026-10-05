/‘I looked into which airline flies to Tel Aviv’: The plot behind flydubai’s cockpit attack

New Delhi: The flydubai co-pilot, who is accused of attacking his captain during a flight to Tel Aviv, had allegedly planned the operation before he joined the airline, according to Israeli media reports.
Omani national Hamam al-Hammami reportedly told investigators that he had studied which airlines operated flights to Tel Aviv before applying to the flydubai. He allegedly planned to take control of the aircraft after killing Captain Smit Machchhar and then crash the plane into a building or another aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport.
“I looked into which airline flies to Tel Aviv. That is why I chose flydubai. I planned it even before I was accepted,” he reportedly told investigators.
Reports suggest that the information came from the UAE and Saudi investigations and was passed on to Israeli authorities. Israeli investigators have not themselves questioned al-Hammami, according to The Times of Israel.
The reports add a new dimension to the September 30 incident. Al-Hammami allegedly attacked Machchhar with a cockpit crash axe while the aircraft was over Jordan. The Indian captain was injured during the assault. He managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to enter and restrain the attacker.
Two off-duty pilots then helped regain control of the aircraft before it made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. Asoociated Press reported that 182 people were aboard the flight.
According to Channel 13, al-Hammami told investigators that his plan existed before he was accepted by the flydubai. His alleged reason for choosing the airline was its regular service to Israel.
Reports also say he had visited Israel on earlier trips and used those journeys to gather information for the alleged attack. The Times of Israel reported that he had visited Ben Gurion Airport several times in recent months. During a visit in June, he allegedly spent his time gathering information and planning the operation.
The reports said he first intended to carry out the attack in July but abandoned that plan after becoming friendly with a member of the crew. Investigators were also told that he had considered another target if he could not reach Israel. That target was reportedly a US military base in Jordan.
Details of the attack have also emerged. Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera said al-Hammami interfered with the aircraft controls during the struggle. He allegedly switched off the engines and pushed the rudders forward.
The aircraft then went into a steep descent and lost more than 16,000 feet in around 30 seconds. Machchhar was able to unlock the cockpit door despite his injuries. Passengers entered and restrained the co-pilot before other pilots helped stabilise the aircraft.
Machchhar later described the attack in a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He said al-Hammami had asked to pray shortly before attacking him. The captain initially thought the aircraft had been hit. He then realised that the blows were coming from the co-pilot.
Australian authorities have also begun investigating al-Hammami’s time in the country. He studied engineering in Melbourne between 2015 and 2017. The Financial Times reported that Australian authorities are investigating his connections to the country and his activities during that period.
The probe has been launched along with ongoing inquiries in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Israel. Investigators are examining his background, his recruitment by the flydubai and the events leading up to the cockpit attack.
Al-Hammami had previously been removed from flying duties by the Oman Air over alleged extremist views, according to the AP. He later joined the flydubai after undergoing standard employment checks. The news agency reported that investigators have so far found no established connection between him and a any terrorist organisation.
The earlier decision to bar him from flying has become an important part of the investigation into how he later obtained a commercial pilot position.
The incident has also led Israel to review security procedures for foreign flights entering the country. Netanyahu ordered a comprehensive review of security procedures for international civil flights after the attack. The Washington Post reported that the review will examine the procedures used to check foreign airline crews and other security arrangements for incoming flights.
Israeli media have also investigated how an Omani national was allowed to serve as a co-pilot on a flight bound for Israel. Oman does not have diplomatic relations with Israel. Israeli officials have been reviewing how information about foreign crew members is received and processed before international flights enter the country.
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