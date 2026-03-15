'I’m dead… for coffee': Netanyahu amid Iranian threats as Israel-Iran war escalates

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared a video on X, dismissing conspiracy theories that had circulated online claiming he had been killed in an Iranian strike.

In the clip, Netanyahu is seen casually ordering coffee at a café while making light of the rumours.

“I am dead… for coffee,” he said, using a Hebrew expression that roughly translates to being “madly in love” with something. “You know what? I'm ‘dying’ for my people. How they are behaving is fantastic,” he added.

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At one point, Netanyahu raises both hands and shows his fingers to the camera. This came after social media posts suggested footage from his Thursday press conference showed him with six fingers on one hand and had been altered using artificial intelligence.

“Do you want to count my fingers? You can see them here… and here. See? Very nice,” Netanyahu said, jokingly addressing the claims.

He also sent a message of reassurance to Israeli citizens, “Go out and get some fresh air, but stay near a protected space. Your resilience is amazing; it gives strength to me, to the government, to the IDF, and to the Mossad. We are doing things that I cannot… at this moment, but we are hitting Iran very hard, even today. Are you telling me to keep going? I tell all of you: you keep going too.”

Netanyahu added, “Continue to listen to Home Front Command instructions at all times, listen to Home Front Command and also to city mayors, and always be near a protected space. We will ease restrictions as much as possible. And thank you for the coffee, it's excellent. I don't know about the calories… it looks like…”

The video follows a threat from Iran on Sunday, vowing to “pursue and kill” the Israeli Prime Minister.

“If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force,” said a statement from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

The war between Israel and Iran has now entered its 16th day. Tensions escalated after the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes in Iran last month, which killed Iran’s 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and triggered wider conflict across the region.

In retaliation, Iran launched attacks on Israeli territory as well as on US military bases in Gulf countries. Meanwhile, Israel and the US have continued targeting Iranian positions. Reports indicate that the conflict has already claimed over 2,000 lives, most of them in Iran.

The Pentagon confirmed that US and Israeli forces have struck more than 15,000 targets across Iran since hostilities began. US media also reported that the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli has been deployed to the region, accompanied by around 2,500 Marines, as the fighting continues.