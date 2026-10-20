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'I may be killed, but I will...': Sheikh Hasina says she's ready for Bangladesh return despite risk of life

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has vowed to return to Bangladesh despite the risk of arrest or violence, urged the US to support democracy and inclusive elections, and called for political reconciliation and fair judicial proceedings.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 02:22 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 02:22 PM IST
'I may be killed, but I will...': Sheikh Hasina says she's ready for Bangladesh return despite risk of life
Image Credit: IANS

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