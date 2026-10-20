Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has vowed to return to her country despite the risk of arrest, torture or death, saying she cannot stay away as her supporters and ordinary citizens continue to face hardships.
Speaking virtually at a press conference hosted in Washington, Hasina said the potential dangers would not deter her from returning to Bangladesh. She fled the country in August 2024 following the collapse of her government.
"How risky it is, I don't care. I have to go back," Hasina said.
The former Prime Minister, who has been residing in India since being ousted from power, expressed gratitude to the Indian government and people for welcoming her and providing refuge amid the political turmoil in Bangladesh.
"Well, thanks to Indian government, and the people, all party, they received me just like 1975," she said, recalling the period when she and her sister survived the assassination of several members of their family.
Hasina acknowledged that returning to Bangladesh could put her at risk of imprisonment or violence, but maintained that her political responsibilities required her to stand by her supporters.
She cited earlier instances in her political career when she returned to Bangladesh despite threats to her safety. These included her return in 1981 after spending years abroad following the 1975 assassination of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and other members of her family.
She also recalled returning to the country during the political emergency in 2007, when she was facing criminal charges.
Hasina accused Bangladesh's current political leadership of using criminal cases against her and Awami League members as a means of suppressing political opposition.
Hasina questioned the legitimacy of the cases against her, arguing that allegations involving political leaders should be addressed through fair judicial proceedings. However, she did not specify a date for her return to Bangladesh.
Her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, later told journalists that no date had been finalised and that an announcement would be made closer to her return.
In an appeal to Washington, Hasina urged the United States to support democratic institutions, political pluralism and inclusive elections in Bangladesh, rather than backing any particular leader or political party. She reiterated that allegations against anyone, including herself, should be handled through transparent and impartial legal processes.
"My message to Washington, I do not ask the U.S. to choose Sheik Hasina or Romani. I ask the U.S. to choose democracy," she said, according to the conference transcript.
She said Bangladesh's political future should be determined by its citizens through free and inclusive democratic processes.
"I ask that Bangladeshis determine their government through free inclusive political process," Hasina said.
The former Prime Minister called for independent courts, freedom of expression, political association, protection of minorities and respect for due process.
She argued that excluding political parties from democratic participation would deepen divisions and undermine national reconciliation.
"Equally, those who oppose my government are citizens whose rights must be respected. The future of Bangladesh must be built on reconciliation, not revenge," she said.
Hasina also acknowledged that her own administration faced difficult questions over its record and the events surrounding the 2024 protests.
"I acknowledge the difficult questions surrounding my government, the events of 2024 and their aftermath," she said.
Hasina reiterated that allegations against any individual, including herself, should be addressed through fair, transparent and impartial judicial proceedings.
On foreign relations, she emphasised the need for Bangladesh to maintain constructive relations with its neighbours and key global partners, including the United States, China and Japan. She cautioned that the country should not become a theatre for rivalry among major powers.
Hasina also called for deeper economic engagement with Washington, including greater American investment and cooperation in education, technology and security.
With IANS inputs...
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