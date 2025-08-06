‘I Never Said A Percentage’: Trump Backtracks On Russian Oil Tariff Threat — What It Means For India, China And Who’s Really In The Crosshairs

Washington: What began as a routine press briefing on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics quickly turned into a window into Donald Trump’s evolving global agenda. Fielding an unexpected question, the U.S. president pivoted, hinting at fresh tariffs on countries buying Russian oil.

The off-the-cuff remark, though brief, sent ripples through foreign capitals, exposing a potentially dramatic shift in U.S. economic pressure tactics that could hit allies like India, even as China avoids similar scrutiny.

“I never said a percentage. But we will be doing quite a bit of that. We will see what happens over the next fairly short period of time. We have a meeting with Russia tomorrow. We are going to see what happens,” Trump clarified when asked about plans for a 100% tariff.

This statement followed earlier his remarks, suggesting he could raise tariffs on Indian imports “very substantially” within 24 hours. He explained that the reason was India’s continued energy trade with Russia.

“They are fueling the war machine, and if they are going to do that, then I am not going to be happy,” Trump told CNBC in an interview, as reported by Reuters.

He also flagged India’s existing tariff structure as a sticking point in bilateral trade.

Trump first posted the warning on his social media platform Truth Social. There, he said, “India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!”

Former U.S, Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, also weighed in on the matter. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she called attention to how the Trump administration has treated China during this time. She pointed out that China, which she described as an adversary and the “number one buyer of Russian and Iranian oil”, had been granted a 90-day tariff pause.

“India should not be buying oil from Russia. But China, an adversary and the number one buyer of Russian and Iranian oil, got a 90-day tariff pause. Don’t give China a pass and burn a relationship with a strong ally like India,” she posted.

Haley previously competed in the Republican primaries but was the last of Trump’s major rivals to exit the race.

While Trump continues to signal tariff hikes, Haley’s statement serves as a reminder of the broader geopolitical implications. The conversation around oil imports, strategic alliances and tariff policy now includes strong voices from within the U.S. political establishment.

The days ahead may bring new policy decisions and further clarification on tariffs, as the White House prepares for its meeting with Russia.