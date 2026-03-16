'I predicted 9/11 a year before it happened': Here's what Trump said on WTC attack

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he had warned about the possibility of the September 11 terror attacks more than a year before they took place.

Speaking during a meeting with board members of the Trump Kennedy Center, Trump said he had earlier predicted that Iran could potentially use the Strait of Hormuz as a strategic tool. During the discussion, he also repeated his long-standing claim that he had warned about Osama bin Laden ahead of the 9/11 attacks.

“I predicted Osama Bin Laden would knock out the World Trade Centre. I made that prediction a year before. I said you'd better get him. He's a bad guy,” the US president said.

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Trump said his view of bin Laden developed after watching him in an interview. “I watched him be interviewed this one time and said he's a bad guy,” he said.

He also referred to the administration of former US President Bill Clinton, saying, “President Clinton actually had a shot at him, but he didn't take it. I am not blaming him for it.”

Trump then cited a specific source for his claim. “One year before, exactly, I wrote it in a book. You can even check,” he added.

What the book actually says

Trump was referring to his 2000 book The America We Deserve, published roughly a year before the attacks of 11 September 2001.

The book mentions bin Laden briefly, identifying him as one of several threats facing the United States. Trump wrote, “One day we're told that a shadowy figure with no fixed address named Osama bin Laden is public enemy Number One, and US jet fighters lay waste to his camp in Afghanistan. He escapes back under some rock, and a few news cycles later, it's on to a new enemy and new crisis.”

Elsewhere in the book, Trump expressed concern that the United States could face a major terrorist strike on its soil. He wrote that he was “convinced we're in danger of the sort of terrorist attacks that will make the bombing of the Trade Centre look like kids playing with firecrackers,” referring to the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Centre.

However, his description of a possible future attack did not involve hijacked aircraft. Instead, he warned about the danger of weapons of mass destruction, such as a nuclear device or anthrax, being smuggled into a major American city.

The book does not predict hijacked planes, the targeting of the Twin Towers, or the specific events that unfolded on September 11, 2001.

Iran’s warning about a “new 9/11”

Trump’s remarks came a day after Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, issued a warning on X.

“I've heard that the remaining members of Epstein's network have devised a conspiracy to create an incident similar to 9/11 and blame Iran for it. Iran fundamentally opposes such terrorist schemes and has no war with the American people,” he wrote.

What happened on 11 September 2001

The September 11 attacks remain among the deadliest acts of terrorism in modern history. Nearly 3,000 people were killed when 19 hijackers linked to al-Qaeda seized control of four passenger aircraft in the United States.

Two planes, American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175, struck the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City seventeen minutes apart. Both towers collapsed within two hours.

A third aircraft, American Airlines Flight 77, crashed into the Pentagon near Washington, D.C. The fourth plane, United Airlines Flight 93, went down in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers attempted to overpower the hijackers. Investigators believe the intended target was the United States Capitol.

The attacks led to the US-led invasion of Afghanistan and launched the global War on Terror, reshaping international security policy for decades.